EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) Medical Technologies Announces Reverse Stock Split to Regain Nasdaq Compliance



14.04.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - April 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 15, 2026, with the company's common stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Following the reverse stock split, the company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NMTC" with the new CUSIP number, 64130M308. The reverse stock split is part of the company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Fractional shares will not be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will be entitled to receive a cash payment. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's relative interest in the company's equity securities, except for any adjustments for fractional shares. In addition, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares underlying, and the exercise or conversion prices of, the company's outstanding stock options, and to the number of shares of common stock issuable under the company's equity incentive plans. The reverse stock split was approved by the company's stockholders at its 2026 annual meeting, held on April 3, 2026, to be effected at the discretion of the Board of Directors with a ratio within the range of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-15. Subsequently, the Board of Directors approved the reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-6. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 6 shares of the company's common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically converted into one share of common stock, with no change in the $0.001 par value per share or authorized number of shares of common stock. About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "forecasts," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the impact of the reverse stock split, including any adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares, and option and warrant holders, the potential impact of the reverse stock split on the bid price of the Company's common stock, the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology risks related to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. IR Contact

MZ Group MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News