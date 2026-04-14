EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Focus Universal Inc. Announces Completed Conversion Results for Series A and B Preferred Shares



14.04.2026 / 14:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WEST COVINA, CA - April 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) (the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and AI-driven SEC financial reporting automation software, today announced today that none of its 8,236 previously outstanding Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series B (Series B Shares) remain outstanding as of today. The remainder of the converted shares were converted as of midday, 12:00PM EST on April 6, 2026. 7,006 Series B shares, or 85.1% of the total shares, were converted in aggregate. On April 13th, 2026, the remainder of the 1,230 shares were redeemed at a discounted value of $782 per share. The complete amount, or 100% of 750,000 of the Series A (Series A Shares) were converted earlier in 2025. As a result, as of April 14, 2026, the Company will have zero Series A Shares and zero Series B shares issued and outstanding. "Our latest actions demonstrate a commitment to transforming our balance sheet, safeguarding the financial health of the Company, and focusing on long-term growth, where we are still bullish on our ability to grow the long-term financial stability of our businesses as a whole. We believe our strong, pre-redemption cash position today of roughly $9.73M stands very strong as compared to our current market capitalization. Obviously, along with the conversion of the preferred shares to common stock, the associated preferential rights of these shares also no longer remain outstanding," remarked Irving Kau, Chief Financial Officer of Focus Universal. "Furthermore, our forthcoming asset building purchase, which in part will serve as corporate headquarters, holds a very high capitalization rate for Los Angeles County of over 10% with a Los Angeles County Assessor assessed aggregate value of $28,329,330 in 2026 and generating roughly $3.1 million in annual rents. Moreover, we hope these conversion results along with our recapitalization coupled with our forthcoming asset purchase moves will significantly reduce corporate expense burden, bolster our equity value, and reduce any potential overhang on our shares. Prior to this asset purchase, the Company currently also carried no long-term debt," continued Irving Kau. "We sincerely thank our shareholders for their unwavering support and belief in the equity value and future upside of our growth and company will allow us to realize our strategic growth plans and accelerate value creation for our shareholders." About Focus Universal Inc. Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. For maintenance cost control, the company has also omnibus patents encompassing these patents into patent family groups. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets. Forward-Looking Statements The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Focus Universal Inc.





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