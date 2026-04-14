

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MRSH), an insurance and consulting company, Tuesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark McGivney will assume additional roles of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the firm, effective April 15.



McGivney has been the company's finance chief for over a decade and had joined the insurance and consulting firm in 2007. Previously he has served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Mercer.



Marsh CEO John Doyle said, 'Mark has been instrumental in the success and performance of Marsh for nearly 20 years. As CFO, he supported the design and execution of our strategy, and in his expanded role, he will help drive forward company priorities at an even greater pace and scale in a complex macroenvironment. '



In pre-market activity, MRSH shares were trading at $172.10, down 0.81% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News