

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it is increasing the capacity of its venture capital fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, from $400 million to $1 billion - an increase of 250%. Lockheed Martin will use the increase over future periods to mature critical technologies for national security, helping accelerate the most promising technologies from R&D to availability in the Defense Industrial Base.



Evan Scott, CFO, Lockheed Martin, said: 'Our investments help create a pipeline of cutting-edge technologies that create a resilient industrial base, drive growth, and ultimately help the United States and its allies deter the most pressing emerging threats.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Lockheed Martin shares are down 0.14 percent to $618.69.



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