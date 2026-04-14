Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase I exploration program has been completed on the Francisca Gold Project in Salta Province, Argentina. Mapping and sampling at Francisca has outlined a strongly sericite clay altered gold stockwork system in highly limonitic sericite - clay altered feldspar porphyry and hornfels hosted gold stockwork system.

At the South Gold zone, mapping indicates a stockwork width from 40-70 metres averaging 50 metres along a 400-500 metre strike length. The zone consists of highly sericite clay altered porphyry and hornfels host rockscut by a dense stockwork of thin light brown limonite veinlets with thin dark quartz vein centres and thicker dark limonite quartz veins that are both vertical and shallow dipping.

At the North Gold zone three, sub parallel en-echelon, highly altered and mineralized zones are present averaging 40-50 metres in width and with individual strike lengths of 100-150 metres. The southwestern zone consists of highly altered porphyry and hornfels similar to the South Gold zone, while the two northern zones consist of sericite altered quartz manganese stockworks.

Additional prospecting was carried out along strike to the north and south of the known gold mineralized stockwork, altered porphyry and hornfels zones. More information will be released in the near future.

A total of 675 rock chip samples were taken from the mineralized zones. Chip samples varying from 1 to 3 metres in length were taken by a crew of 4 samplers and a supervisor under the direction of senior geologist Ruben Davacino. The samples consisted of individual to contiguous rock chip and chip channel samples depending on the exposure. Standards, duplicates and blank samples were then inserted averaging 14% of the total samples taken. The samples were then transported under chain of custody to the Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A., an internationally recognized analytical facility located in Palpala, Jujuy Province, Argentina. Samples varied in weight from 1.77 to 3.38 kilograms, and will be analyzed by fire assay for gold and ICP for 39 multi-element analysis including silver. Duplicate, blank and standard samples will be analyzed for quality control, as well as the standard QA/QC internal controls used by Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A.

Additional prospecting was carried out to the north and south of the known gold mineralized stockwork, altered porphyry and hornfels zones. More information will be released in the near future.

David Hottman, Orestone's CEO, stated: "The Francisca property covers a robust gold system discovered during a period of historically very low gold prices, with no meaningful exploration being conducted during the last 20 years. We are excited to get the surface exploration completed in preparation for drilling to test this large gold target. Our goal is to define an oxide gold deposit that can be mined by open pit."

OXIDE GOLD STOCK-WORK MINERALIZED TREND

Geologic mapping has outlined an oxide gold stock-work mineralized trend over a northwest strike length of 1100 metres outcropping on the crest of a hill with moderate relief. Two zones (North and South) are surrounded by a 500 to 1000 metre wide area of strongly hornfels altered sediments with the South zone underlain by a 400x500 metre circular IP changeability anomaly indicating potential for a larger mineralized intrusive body at depth. The oxide gold quartz limonite stock-work trend is associated with quartz feldspar porphyry intrusive dykes and intense sericite alteration along NW trending faults.





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Gary Nordin, P.Geo, a Director of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Nordin has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Orestone can earn up to an eighty five percent interest in the Francisca property for cash payments and exploration expenditures totaling US$4,200,000 over seven years. The Francisca property is located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina, approximately 80 kilometres northwest of the city of Salta. The property is in the eastern Puna-Altiplano region at an elevation of 3300 to 3650 metres with moderate terrain, limited vegetation and is easily accessible via paved and gravel roads. Exploration can be conducted year-round. Salta Province is a region of good infrastructure where numerous large-scale copper, gold and lithium projects have, and are being developed.

About Orestone

Orestone Mining Corp. is a well-funded, Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca Gold Project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain Gold-Copper Project, located in British Columbia, Canada hosts a large gold dominant porphyry system that is permitted for 79 drill locations. Both projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

To learn more about the Company and to stay up to date on corporate developments go to our website at www.orestone.ca and sign up for our investor email updates or email us at info@orestone.ca.

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

David Hottman

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Orestone Mining Corp.