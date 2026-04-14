BlueSnap's Native Integration Interoperates with SAP Cloud ERP and SAP S/4HANA to Help Enterprises Streamline Global Payments, Reduce Cross-Border Costs, and Enable Real-Time Financial Decision-Making

BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc, the global payment orchestration platform for leading B2B and B2C enterprises, has launched a direct integration with SAP's flagship Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software SAP Cloud ERP and S/4HANA, giving businesses a direct, cost-efficient way to manage payments worldwide without the limitations of third-party connectors.

BlueSnap is now one of the few providers to offer a direct integration with SAP Cloud ERP and S/4HANA, eliminating the complexity and costs associated with third-party connectors. Unlike traditional connector-based models, BlueSnap's direct integration allows companies to simplify reconciliation, improve authorisation rates, and reduce the cost of cross-border transactions, all through a single global account.

With local acquiring in 50 countries, support for Level II/III and Visa CEDP data processing, and built-in fraud protection, BlueSnap enables enterprises to lower their costs and increase authorisation rates worldwide. Its multi-entity and multi-currency support simplifies reconciliation and streamlines payments for companies that operate in multiple countries or with complex international structures.

Through SAP's Digital Payments Add-On, enterprises benefit from PCI-compliant, real-time processing enhanced by BlueSnap's advanced capabilities, including payment optimization and fraud prevention. In addition to seamless migration from legacy PSPs, the solution supports tokenized transactions to enable processing continuity across systems; for example, an authorization initiated in an ecommerce platform can be completed in SAP when the product ships.

The BlueSnap SAP Cloud ERP and S/4HANA native integration is available immediately and is designed for enterprises and upper mid-market companies (revenue of $200M+), with global operations and complex supply chains.

"Enterprises today need their payment systems to be fast, transparent, and cost-effective as well as work directly with the tools they already use," said Gavin Cicchinelli, President at BlueSnap. "Our direct integration with SAP Cloud ERP and S/4HANA means businesses no longer need to rely on clunky third-party connectors just one simple integration to manage their global payments."

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified thatthe integration software for BlueSnap's native integration that integrates with SAP Cloud ERP and SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc, provides global payment orchestration that helps businesses accept payments worldwide, increase revenue, reduce costs, and streamline cross-border commerce. Built for scale, flexibility, and performance, BlueSnap enables companies and software platforms to grow in any market. Backed by Payroc's global acquiring reach and more than $125B in annual processing, BlueSnap delivers scalable technology and world-class support to help businesses grow without borders. Learn more at bluesnap.com.

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