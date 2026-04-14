Cloudflare Mesh helps any developer encrypt every human, code, and agent connection point without ever exposing internal infrastructure and data to the public Internet

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced Cloudflare Mesh, the first private networking solution of its scale built for the rise of AI agents. By unifying AI agents, humans, and multicloud infrastructure into a single secure fabric, Cloudflare Mesh provides the networking backbone for organizations to build, deploy, and govern the next generation of AI applications.

As organizations move from experimental AI to production-grade agents, they are hitting a critical wall: security. AI agents require deep access to private databases, internal APIs, and staging environments to be useful. However, granting that access using legacy VPNs or manual tunnels is slow and inherently risky. Today, many teams are forced to choose between stifling their agents with restricted access or potentially exposing their private infrastructure to the public Internet to make them functional.

"AI agents are a standard in modern developer workflows, but they're being throttled by a networking model that was designed strictly for humans," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "For years, developers have been stuck with the choice between wasting days wrestling with complex, clunky VPNs, or taking the dangerous shortcut of exposing private infrastructure to the open web. Now, Cloudflare Mesh removes that trade-off. We are providing a secure bridge between agents and infrastructure-whether those agents are running on Cloudflare, in a private data center, or in another public cloud-ensuring every agent a team ships is secure from day one."

Cloudflare Mesh represents a fundamental shift in how organizations manage AI. Beyond simple connectivity, Mesh serves as the foundation for agent identity. In a Mesh environment, every agent-like every human employee-carries a distinct identity. This allows security teams to write granular policies: for example, allowing a coding agent or sandbox to read a staging database while strictly preventing it from accessing production financial records.

By integrating Mesh with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, including Workers, Workers VPC, and the Agents SDK, Cloudflare now offers the first end-to-end lifecycle for AI agents:

Deploying private connectivity in minutes, not days: Cloudflare Mesh eliminates the complexity of cross-cloud networking, allowing developers to instantly bridge laptops, office hardware, and multi-cloud environments (AWS, GCP) into a single private fabric.

Cloudflare Mesh eliminates the complexity of cross-cloud networking, allowing developers to instantly bridge laptops, office hardware, and multi-cloud environments (AWS, GCP) into a single private fabric. Ensuring AI agents and infrastructure have secure access to private services: For the first time, organizations can create a cohesive network that is entirely walled off from the public Internet. By routing private IPs through Cloudflare's massive global network, sensitive data-from cloud infrastructure to distributed devices and AI tools-remains encrypted, and invisible to external threats.

For the first time, organizations can create a cohesive network that is entirely walled off from the public Internet. By routing private IPs through Cloudflare's massive global network, sensitive data-from cloud infrastructure to distributed devices and AI tools-remains encrypted, and invisible to external threats. Providing a full secure stack for AI agents: Cloudflare Mesh allows AI agents running on Cloudflare Workers to access entire private networks via Workers VPC bindings. Developers can now grant agents scoped access to private APIs and databases through simple code commands.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Cloudflare Mesh

Blog: Secure Private Networking For Everyone: Users, Nodes, Agents, Workers Introducing Cloudflare Mesh

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare Mesh and Cloudflare's other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare's customers from using Cloudflare Mesh and Cloudflare's other products and technology, and the potential resulting benefits to Cloudflare customers, the potential opportunity for Cloudflare to attract additional customers and to expand sales to existing customers, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

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Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

Daniella Vallurupalli

Vice President, Head of Global Communications

press@cloudflare.com