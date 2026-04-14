MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Launches Global Partner and Reseller Program to Accelerate Adoption of Lidar 2.0

New traction with leading global partners in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia position MicroVision for scaled deployment across industrial, defense, and mobility applications

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc., (NASDAQ:MVIS) a leader in advanced perception solutions, today announced the launch of its MicroVision Global Partner and Reseller Program, a strategic initiative designed to help organizations accelerate the deployment of scalable, cost-effective lidar and perception technologies across real-world applications.

As the market shifts from proving technology to delivering it at scale, the MicroVision Global Partner and Reseller Program provides companies with the tools, expertise, and support needed to move beyond pilots and into full commercialization.

"The industry is at an inflection point," said Glen DeVos, CEO of MicroVision. "Success is no longer defined by demonstrating what's possible. It's defined by delivering reliable, economically viable solutions at scale that unlock value for customers. Our Global Partner Program is built to help our partners do exactly that: to integrate faster, deploy with confidence, and succeed in production environments."

A Launchpad for Real-World Deployment

The MicroVision Global Partner and Reseller Program is designed for companies operating across industrial automation, robotics, defense, safety, security, and automotive, as well as emerging applications in smart infrastructure and mobility. The program supports partners from early ideation and integration through full-lifecycle deployment, helping ensure solutions perform not just in testing environments but in real-world conditions over time.

Built for Scale, Designed for Execution

At the core of the program is MicroVision's focus on enabling scalable deployment through four key advantages:

Complete Perception Portfolio: A comprehensive stack spanning short-, medium-, and long-range applications, designed to support diverse use cases across industries

Designed for Cost and Scale: Solutions engineered with economics in mind from day one, enabling adoption across production programs

Software-Driven Performance: A software-centric approach leveraging LCAS, Sentinel, and MicroVision Perception, that reduces hardware complexity, accelerates integration, and enhances overall system capability

Proven Execution Mindset: Automotive-grade standards, industrial reliability, and long lifecycle support, ensuring partners can deliver with confidence over time

Enabling Partners from Integration to Impact

Through the Global Partner and Reseller Program, MicroVision provides a comprehensive set of capabilities to support partner success:

Technology Access: Partners gain access to industry-leading lidar and perception solutions with modular integration across platforms and flexible system architectures. This includes our Movia, Iris, Movia Air, and Movia Perception lines.

Open Architecture for Faster Innovation : Leverage MicroVision's open software architecture to accelerate development, enable customization, and empower partners to build differentiated capabilities and new IP on top of our platform.

Commercial Enablement: Joint go-to-market opportunities, co-branded storytelling, and access to new customer channels and markets.

Lifecycle Partnership: Ongoing support from design through deployment and maintenance, including roadmap alignment and continuous performance optimization.

Expanding Across Japan with a Leading Industrial and Defense Reseller

MicroVision is working with one of Japan's largest and most established technology resellers, supporting the deployment of lidar solutions across automotive, heavy industrial, and security and defense applications.

This partnership is focused on enabling adoption in mining and agriculture, while also supporting broader use cases such as:

Rail safety systems for obstacle detection and collision avoidance

Defense and off-road autonomy for unmanned ground systems

Marine and offshore operations, including navigation and infrastructure monitoring

By leveraging deep regional expertise and established customer relationships, this partner enables MicroVision to accelerate deployment across some of Japan's most important industrial sectors.

Scaling in North America and Europe with a Leading Global Lidar Integrator

In North America and Europe, MicroVision is working with a leading global lidar integrator and solutions provider to support deployments across industrial automation, infrastructure, and autonomous applications.

This partner brings extensive experience integrating lidar into real-world systems, enabling MicroVision technology to be deployed across:

Industrial automation and site operations

Infrastructure and smart environment monitoring

Defense and security applications

In parallel, MicroVision is expanding its footprint in Asia through new partner relationships in Korea and Singapore, further extending its global reach.

Delivering Where It Matters Most

MicroVision's Global Partner and Reseller Program reflects a broader shift in the industry from innovation in isolation to execution in the field.

"We don't just provide components," added DeVos. "We work alongside our partners to build solutions that perform under real-world conditions at scale, over time, and under pressure. In today's market, the winners are the ones who deliver."

Get Started

Companies interested in joining the MicroVision Global Partner and Reseller Program can learn more and apply at: https://microvision.com/about/partner-and-reseller.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions. For more information, please visit www.microvision.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-launches-global-partner-and-reseller-program-to-accelerate-adopti-1157319