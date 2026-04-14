DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5TH

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5TH 14-Apr-2026 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, 2026, April 14 AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5th The shareholders of Kaufman & Broad SA are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on: 2026 May 5th at 9 h00 At the company's registered office 17, Quai du Président Paul Doumer in Courbevoie (92400) The prior notice (avis de réunion) including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on March 27, 2026 (as well as the corrective notice on April 1st, 2026) and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) shall be published in the BALO on April 17, 2026 and in the legal gazette affiches-parisiennes.fr on April 17, 2026. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these two notices. The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at www.kaufmanbroad.fr in the section "shareholders' meeting", in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Building is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 27, 2026, with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.26-0156. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

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File: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 5 2026 UK VFinal

2308192 14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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April 14, 2026 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)