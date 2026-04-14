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WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:24
28,300 Euro
-0,70 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,15029,25016:41
Dow Jones News
14.04.2026 15:33 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability Of The Preparatory Documents For The Combined Ordinary And Extraordinary General Meeting Of 2026, May 5th

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5TH 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL 
MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5TH 
14-Apr-2026 / 14:58 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 
  Press release 
 
 Paris, 2026, April 14 

AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5th 

The shareholders of Kaufman & Broad SA are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 
the company to be held on: 

2026 May 5th at 9 h00 
 
At the company's registered office 
 
17, Quai du Président Paul Doumer in Courbevoie (92400) 

The prior notice (avis de réunion) including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on March 
27,  2026 (as well as the corrective notice on April 1st, 2026) and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) shall 
be published in the BALO on April 17, 2026 and in the legal gazette affiches-parisiennes.fr on April 17, 2026. The 
terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these two notices. 

The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted 
on the Company's website at www.kaufmanbroad.fr in the section "shareholders' meeting", in accordance with the 
applicable legal and regulatory provisions. 

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 

Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press relations 
 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and at the service of local authorities 
and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of 
experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and 
seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. 
 
The group's employees share the conviction that Building is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living 
together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by 
reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. 
 
All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to 
create a more virtuous city. 
 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr    
 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 27, 2026, with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.26-0156. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 5 2026 UK VFinal

2308192 14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2308192&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2026 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.