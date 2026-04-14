DP World: Powering Supply Chains Through Strategic Logistics Hubs

How DP World's North American warehouse network brings speed, visibility, and control closer to your customers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / As global trade grows more complex, the strength of a supply chain increasingly depends on where and how goods move through key logistics hubs. DP World is redefining supply chain performance by combining integrated logistics with a strategically located network of warehouses across North America - bringing businesses closer to their customers and markets.

A Network Built for Speed and Reach

Rather than relying on fragmented infrastructure, DP World's approach centers on strategically positioned logistics hubs that connect major ports, airports, and inland transport corridors. These locations are designed to reduce transit times, lower costs, and improve service reliability.

By placing inventory closer to demand centers, businesses can accelerate fulfillment while maintaining greater control over their supply chains.

Strategic Logistics Hubs Across North America

DP World's growing footprint includes high-performance facilities designed to support distribution, eCommerce, manufacturing, and cross-border trade:

Perris, California

22305 Old Oleander Ave, Perris CA 92570

Located in the Inland Empire, this Free Trade Zone facility enables duty deferral and greater customs flexibility while providing access to one of the largest distribution markets in the U.S. Its proximity to major ports and population centers makes it ideal for fast, cost-efficient West Coast distribution.

Miami, Florida

7725 NW 41st St, Doral, FL 33166

Serving as a gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean, this 108,000-square-foot facility offers direct connectivity to Port Miami and Miami International Airport. It is optimized for regional fulfillment and rapid international distribution.

Brampton, Ontario

15 Bramalea Rd, Brampton, ON L6T 2W7, Canada

Positioned near Toronto Pearson Airport, this LEED-certified 174,000-square-foot hub connects Canadian and U.S. markets. With secure and temperature-controlled storage, it supports a wide range of industries requiring reliability and compliance.

Querétaro, Mexico

La Bomba Industrial Park located on Mexico-Querétaro Highway, Federal Highway number 57, km 194+813, El Colorado, El Marques, Queretaro

Located along a key industrial corridor, this 117,000-square-foot facility provides integrated production, warehousing, and distribution capabilities. Its access to major highways and air transport supports efficient manufacturing supply chains and cross-border logistics.

Middletown, Pennsylvania

140 Fulling Mill Road, Middletown, PA 17057

Centrally located in the U.S. Northeast, this facility offers multimodal access and flexible space for both B2B and B2C fulfillment. It enables fast delivery to densely populated East Coast markets.

Olive Branch, Mississippi

11244 S Distribution Cove, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Strategically positioned near Memphis - one of the largest logistics hubs in the U.S. - this location connects air, rail, and road networks. It provides scalable distribution across the southeastern United States with strong access to national transportation corridors.

Warehousing as a Strategic Advantage

These facilities are more than storage points - they are fully integrated logistics hubs. Each site is connected to DP World's broader network of ports, terminals, and transportation services, enabling seamless movement of goods from origin to final delivery.

This integration allows businesses to:

Reduce handling and transit times

Improve inventory positioning and responsiveness

Scale operations across regions with ease

Optimize cross-border and international trade flows

Integrated Logistics, Powered by Location

DP World enhances its physical network with digital tools that provide real-time visibility across every warehouse and shipment. From inventory tracking to shipment monitoring, businesses gain the insights needed to make faster, more informed decisions.

Combined with multimodal transportation capabilities - across ocean, air, rail, and road - these locations form a synchronized system designed for efficiency and resilience.

A Smarter Way to Move Goods

By aligning warehouse locations with global trade flows, DP World transforms logistics from a series of disconnected steps into a cohesive, high-performing network.

The result is a supply chain that is not only faster and more reliable, but also more adaptable to changing market demands.

Discover how DP World's strategically located logistics hubs can help you build a smarter, more agile supply chain.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/powering-supply-chains-through-strategic-logistics-hubs-1157416