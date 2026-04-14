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WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 18:11
255,60 Euro
-1,31 % -3,40
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
258,80265,7016:47
258,80265,7016:47
ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
121 Leser
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Wesco International: Wesco Employees Power Community Impact Through Giving and Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / When our employees care about causes, we're proud to stand behind them.

Giving back to our communities is an essential part of who we are. That commitment is the inspiration behind Wesco Cares. This corporate philanthropic program allows Wesco to make a positive and lasting impact within the communities where our employees work and reside.

Through the Wesco Cares matching gifts program, our generous team members supported the organizations and missions closest to their hearts - donating $609,000 with Wesco Cares matches in 2025.

Additionally, employees dedicated nearly 3,500 hours of their time to causes that matter. From food banks and book banks to environmental cleanups and community organizations, they were generous with their time, talents and hearts.

Thank you to our team members for making an impact far beyond the workplace. Your commitment to serving others and lifting up our communities reflects the very best of who we are.

We're grateful for the charitable work of our team members and hope to inspire others to follow suit.

To every employee who gave last year, thank you for making a difference in the communities where we live and work.

Learn more about Wesco in the community here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-employees-power-community-impact-through-giving-and-service-1157425

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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