NevGold Corp.: NevGold Announces Positive, Consistent Drill Results on Historic Gold Leach Pads Including 0.34% Antimony And 0.41 g/t Au Over 12.5 Meters; Path to Near-Term Antimony Production Continues

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") ,TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce positive, consistent antimony ("Sb") and gold ("Au") sonic drill results (see Key Highlights and Appendix I - Drillhole Summary Table ) from the historic gold leach pads at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The historic gold leach pads were from mining operations in 1989-1990, which had no focus on antimony in a significantly lower gold price environment at less than US$400/oz of gold. The historic leach pads are an opportunity for potential near-term antimony production by 2027 . After the drill results are received, the Company will rapidly complete a maiden antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in Q2-2026 on the historic gold leach pads at the Project.

Key Highlights

Initial sonic drillhole assays received from the Crushed Leach Pad have returned higher antimony and gold grades as compared to the earlier Phase I test pit sampling program

LBS26-001: 0.34% Sb, 0.41 g/t Au over 12.5 meters LBS26-002: 0.31% Sb, 0.43 g/t Au over 13.7 meters LBS26-003: 0.33% Sb, 0.55 g/t Au over 11.0 meters LBS26-004: 0.29% Sb, 0.48 g/t Au over 12.5 meters LBS26-005: 0.27% Sb, 0.36 g/t Au over 11.0 meters LBS26-006: 0.31% Sb, 0.38 g/t Au over 12.2 meters LBS26-012: 0.30% Sb, 0.46 g/t Au over 13.1 meters LBS26-013: 0.31% Sb, 0.50 g/t Au over 14.6 meters LBS26-017: 0.22% Sb, 0.32 g/t Au over 15.5 meters LBS26-018: 0.27% Sb, 0.43 g/t Au over 14.9 meters Holes LBS26-009 to LBS26-011, LBS26-014, LBS26-015, LBS26-016 assays are pending; Holes LBS26-007 and LBS26-008 were not drilled as the drill program was modified in the field; hole numbering was set before the drill program and completed holes were sent to the assay lab in batches NevGold test pit sampling results released January 6, 2026 from the Crushed Leach Pad averaged 0.27% Sb and 0.34 g/t Au (see Table 3); drill results received to date have higher antimony and gold grades Results show elevated antimony-gold grades in the lower levels of the leach pad (Appendix I - Drillhole Summary Table)



Maiden MRE on the historic gold leach pads is critical step in the development path to antimony production by 2027

Metallurgical testwork completed to date shows positive sequential recovery results with antimony leaching followed by gold leaching

Metallurgical testwork completed by NevGold highlights the strong geometallurgical characteristics of the Project, with leaching the preferred antimony recovery method (See November 5, 2025 News Release- Antimony recovery has minimal to no impact on gold recovery as metallurgical cyanide shake testwork results have validated (See April 2, 2026 News Release); the gold in the historic leach pads could also be recovered in the future after antimony processing is completed



Antimony is one of the highest priority Critical Minerals due to its strategic importance and military applications; Limo Butte is a brownfield mine site located in the State of Nevada with at-surface antimony mineralization

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "The first 10 of 17 holes with assays received on the Crushed leach pad have once again exceeded our expectations as we have seen higher, consistent grades for both antimony and gold compared to our Phase I test pit sampling program completed in January-2026. It is extremely encouraging that we continue to unlock value from the antimony and gold potential at Limo Butte with each work program and milestone completed. We are focused on advancing the Project to antimony production by 2027 to become the next, and one of only very few, commercial scale antimony producing operations in the United States. We will receive the remainder of the assays from the drill program on the historic gold leach pads over the coming weeks, and we will rapidly advance the maiden antimony-gold MRE as a key step in continuing our path to antimony production by 2027."

Figure 1 - Historic Crushed gold leach pad with sonic antimony-gold drill results. Also included are the Phase 1 test pit sampling antimony results. The results show higher consistent antimony and gold grades compared to the Phase I test pit sampling program. The historically mined leach pads have material at surface that was previously mined and crushed with strong antimony-gold potential. To view image please click here

Figure 2 - Historic gold leach pads and summary of March-2026 sonic drill program and Phase 1 test pit sampling antimony results. The results show consistent antimony grade throughout both the Crushed and ROM pads. The historically mined leach pads have material at surface that was previously mined and crushed with strong antimony-gold potential. To view image please click here

Figure 3 - Picture of sonic drill rig drilling the historic Crushed leach pad with labels for the previously mined Golden Butte pit, Resurrection Ridge target area, and the historic Run-of-Mine leach pad.

To view image please click here

Table 1: Drilling Results from Crushed Leach Pad

Hole ID % Sb g/t Au Length, m* From, m To, m LBS26-001 0.34% 0.41 12.5 0.0 12.5 LBS26-002 0.31% 0.43 13.7 0.0 13.7 LBS26-003 0.33% 0.55 11.0 0.0 11.0 LBS26-004 0.29% 0.48 12.5 0.0 12.5 LBS26-005 0.27% 0.36 11.0 0.0 11.0 LBS26-006 0.31% 0.38 12.2 0.0 12.2 LBS26-012 0.30% 0.46 13.1 0.0 13.1 LBS26-013 0.31% 0.50 14.6 0.0 14.6 LBS26-017 0.22% 0.32 15.5 0.0 15.5 LBS26-018 0.27% 0.43 14.9 0.0 14.9

Table 2: Drillhole Orientation Details

Hole ID Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip LBS26-001 Crushed Pad 666053 4417394 1986 12.5 0 90 LBS26-002 Crushed Pad 666053 4417393 1986 13.8 180 65 LBS26-003 Crushed Pad 666074 4417422 1986 11.0 0 90 LBS26-004 Crushed Pad 666076 4417421 1986 12.5 130 65 LBS26-005 Crushed Pad 666101 4417457 1986 11.0 0 90 LBS26-006 Crushed Pad 666101 4417455 1986 12.5 130 65 LBS26-012 Crushed Pad 666064 4417470 1986 13.2 0 90 LBS26-013 Crushed Pad 666064 4417471 1986 15.0 45 70 LBS26-017 Crushed Pad 666019 4417469 1986 15.6 315 65 LBS26-018 Crushed Pad 666038 4417483 1986 15.0 0 90

Table 3: Leach Pad Sample Test Pit Results - Released January 6, 2026

Sample Pit ID* % Sb g/t Au LBCP-01 0.24% 0.29 LBCP-02 0.19% 0.25 LBCP-03 0.17% 0.24 LBCP-04 0.23% 0.39 LBCP-05 0.24% 0.27 LBCP-06 0.27% 0.36 LBCP-07 0.26% 0.36 LBCP-08 0.42% 0.34 LBCP-09 0.44% 0.51 LBCP-10 0.22% 0.31 LBCP-11 0.35% 0.38 LBCP-12 0.29% 0.36 LBCP-13 0.23% 0.27 LBCP-14 0.25% 0.37 LBCP-15 0.27% 0.41 Average Crushed Pad 0.27% 0.34 LBRP-01 0.14% 0.14 LBRP-02 0.10% 0.06 LBRP-03 0.74% 0.22 LBRP-04 0.14% 0.13 LBRP-05 0.12% 0.07 LBRP-06 0.15% 0.20 LBRP-07 0.16% 0.20 LBRP-08 0.75% 0.16 LBRP-09 0.37% 0.20 LBRP-10 0.15% 0.13 LBRP-11 0.22% 0.28 LBRP-12 0.24% 0.27 LBRP-13 0.25% 0.21 LBRP-14 0.81% 0.27 Average ROM Pad 0.31% 0.18

*Sample test pits were dug to approximately 3.5 meters deep on the top of the leach pad and approximately 2.5 meters deep on the side slopes using an excavator.

Restatement of Marketing Contract from News Release on November 5, 2025

The Company is pleased to announce it has retained GRA Enterprises LLC (the "Consultant") (doing business as "National Inflation Association" or "NIA"), to provide marketing services pursuant to a consulting agreement dated effective October 28, 2025. Services will include advertising, press release distribution, native advertising of editorial, and additional services as may be determined. In consideration of these services, the Company has agreed to pay the Consultant a total fee of US$100,000 for a 12-month contract, with payments of $30,000 on execution of agreement, $30,000 on or before December 10, 2025, $20,000 on or before February 10, 2026, and $20,000 on or before April 10, 2026. NIA, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, has a strong track record of investor communications for publicly traded companies. The Consultant will not receive any securities as compensation, and is an arm's length party to the Company. The Consultant does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com

Sampling Methodology, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. Drill, surface, and test pit samples are sent to ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method were completed.

The test pit sampling was conducted by Greg French, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, the exploration potential at Limousine Butte, and future project milestones such as the potential gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and potential near-term antimony production by 2027 from the historic gold leach pads at the Project. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.