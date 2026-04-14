Subaru of America: 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event Donates $26 Million to National and Hometown Charities

18th annual event brings total amount raised to over $346 million

Record 839 local charities supported by customers through Subaru's retailer network

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that over $26 million was donated through the 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event, supporting a variety of causes important to Subaru, its retailers, and customers. Over the program's 18-year history, the event has generated more than $346 million for its national charity partners and local hometown charities, making positive impacts in communities nationwide during the holiday season and beyond.

In 2025, the Subaru Share the Love Event celebrated 18 years of giving back on behalf of customers. The initiative donated over $26 million to national and hometown charities nationwide.

During the annual Subaru Share the Love Event, customers who purchased or leased a new vehicle could choose to direct a donation to one of four national charity partners: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, or the National Park Foundation, or to hometown charities selected by Subaru retailers. This year, a record 839 hometown charities were supported, expanding the program's reach to more local organizations than ever before. Collectively, these organizations received over $18.6 million from Subaru of America and its retailers, underscoring the initiative's broad impact.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The Subaru Share the Love Event inspires the Subaru community to support causes that matter most to them. Coming together on behalf of our national partners and a record number of hometown charities, Subaru, our retailer network, and our customers helped continue to drive meaningful impact for communities nationwide, demonstrating the collective difference we can make together."

Subaru and its retailers have held the annual Subaru Share the Love Event since 2008 in the final weeks of the year, giving back to local causes that matter most to customers and their communities. From November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, Subaru and its retailers together donated a minimum of $300 to charity for any new vehicle purchased or leased at any participating retailer nationwide.

For more information on the Subaru Share the Love Event, visit www.subaru.com/share.

Subaru and its retailers are committed to helping their communities through the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about the Love Promise initiative, visit www.subaru.com/love-promise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc.?(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of?Subaru Corporation?of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including?Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the?Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit?media.subaru.com. Follow us on?Facebook,?Instagram,?LinkedIn,?TikTok, and?YouTube

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Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

For the past 18 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have donated more than $346 million to charities including The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, as well as more than 2,700 hometown charities.

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/2025-subaru-share-the-lover-event-donates-26-million-to-national-and-h-1157437