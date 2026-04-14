Smart IMS Inc.: Smart IMS Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting Alliances Partner, Strengthening Insurance Delivery Capabilities

Accelerating insurance modernization with Guidewire.

PLAINSBORO CENTER, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Smart IMS, a global technology and consulting firm, today announced that it has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting Alliances partner at the Select level serving North America.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an ecosystem of consulting and technology partners that help property and casualty (P&C) insurers implement, optimize, and extend Guidewire solutions. Smart IMS joining the PartnerConnect program at the Select level reflects its continued investment in Guidewire expertise and a strong track record of delivering value-driven transformation initiatives for insurers.

As a Select partner, Smart IMS provides consulting, implementation, and integration services to support insurers in modernizing core systems, improving operational efficiency, and delivering enhanced digital customer experiences in Guidewire.

"Joining PartnerConnect is a significant milestone for Smart IMS and underscores our continued commitment to the insurance industry," said Shyam Vellala, EVP - Insurance Practice, Smart IMS. "Our growing Guidewire capabilities, combined with deep domain expertise, position us strongly to help insurers accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

"This advancement reinforces our strategic focus on the Guidewire ecosystem and our ability to deliver high-impact solutions for our clients," said Debadutta Nayak, VP, Smart IMS. "We are excited to further expand our partnership and continue enabling insurers to drive efficiency, agility, and innovation."

"Smart IMS' addition to our PartnerConnect program at the Select level demonstrates their ongoing commitment to building Guidewire expertise and delivering value to insurers," said Carolee Dagenais, VP, Global Consulting Partners, Guidewire. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration to support insurers as they transform their businesses."

Smart IMS brings strong capabilities across application development, quality engineering, cloud, and data services, helping insurers accelerate modernization and improve business agility. The company also offers Xymphony, an AI-driven platform designed to unify the insurance ecosystem through intelligent orchestration and real-time insights.

About Smart IMS:

Smart IMS is an innovation-driven IT solutions and services company headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, with a global presence across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.

Founded in 1994, the company delivers cloud transformation, managed services, and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, with strong expertise in the insurance sector. Combining deep industry knowledge, robust technology capabilities, and AI-led operations, Smart IMS adopts an outcome-driven approach to help organizations modernize complex, multi-technology environments, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth, supported by its 24x7 global command centers.

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Contact Information

Shailya Varma

Associate Director - Marketing

Shailya.Varma@SmartIMS.Com

+1(609)269-2735

103, Morgan Lane, Plainsboro,

NJ 08536

SOURCE: Smart IMS Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/smart-ims-joins-guidewire-partnerconnect-as-a-consulting-alliance-1156959