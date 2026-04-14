Boeing Announces First Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2026 as follows:
Major Programs
1st Quarter
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
114
767
6
777
8
787
15
Total
143
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
2
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
15
CH-47 Chinook (New)
1
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
1
F-15 Models
1
F/A-18 Models
2
KC-46 Tanker
4
MH-139
2
P-8 Models
1
Commercial and Civil Satellites
1
Total1
30
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
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SOURCE Boeing