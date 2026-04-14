

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA), Tuesday announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2026.



Under the commercial airplanes programs, the company reported a total of 143 deliveries. Meanwhile, it made 30 deliveries under the defense, space and security programs.



Currently, BA is trading at $224.79, up 1.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News