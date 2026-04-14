Southwest Airlines Co.: Southwest Airlines Announces Sabrina Callahan As Chief Digital And Marketing Officer And Nandika Suri As Vice President Of Rapid Rewards

New Leaders support evolving Customer Experience and maintaining Southwest's legendary Hospitality

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced that Sabrina Callahan recently joined the airline as its first Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, bringing extensive experience driving growth and transformation across digital and eCommerce, brand, social, and marketing. Additionally, Nandika Suri joins as Vice President of Rapid Rewards® to lead the Company's award-winning loyalty program.

Sabrina and Nandika are joining a Southwest Airlines® leadership team that is focused on evolving the Customer Experience and investing in the digital journey while further strengthening the Southwest® brand that people know and love.

About Sabrina Callahan, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer

In her role, Sabrina will help shape the strategic path for the Company's marketing and digital strategy, enhancing the relationship between Southwest's Customers and its brand in an authentic, distinctly Southwest way.

She will focus on growing the airline's Customer base and shaping how the brand shows up as the Company expands into new markets and offers Customers more options. By unifying the marketing funnel with digital platforms under one Leader, Southwest will bring reliability and ease to each interaction with the brand whether booking a flight, checking in, or on the journey itself.

"This is an exciting time in Southwest's history, and we are looking forward to adding additional expertise that will continue to deepen our connection with Customers," said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Brand Officer at Southwest Airlines. "Sabrina's creative leadership and thinking will shape how our beloved brand continues to engage with Customers in a genuine Southwest way."

Sabrina brings experience driving growth and transformation across eCommerce, brand, and marketing for some of the world's most recognized companies, including Hilton, Walmart, and AT&T. She has led digital modernization initiatives and eCommerce expansion, omnichannel customer experience transformations, and modernized brands to drive long-term Company growth.

About Nandika Suri, Vice President of Rapid Rewards

Nandika will focus on strengthening the connection between Southwest and its Customers through the Company's loyalty program, Rapid Rewards, and delivering long-term value through new and evolving options.

Nandika will lead the Rapid Rewards organization and work with partners across the Company to grow loyalty, increase program membership, and drive engagement, while advancing key partner relationships, including the co-brand portfolio.

Tony Roach adds, "Southwest is highly focused on continuing to evolve the Customer Experience, especially for our most loyal Customers and under Nandika's Leadership, her Team will be a powerful driver of enhancing Customer choice and long-term value - a critical connection that we continue to invest in."

Nandika brings deep expertise in building and scaling world-class loyalty and rewards programs for leading travel and consumer brands, including Choice Hotels International, Under Armour, and United Airlines. She has led the strategy, design, and growth of large-scale loyalty programs, advancing innovative earning and redemption experiences, expanding member engagement, and driving loyalty-related revenue to support sustained Company growth.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline¹. By empowering its more than 72,000² People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of December 31, 2025

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.