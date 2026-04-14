Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Launches AccurioWide 320HS

Next-generation Wide-format Printer Series Delivers Faster Output and Greater Substrate Flexibility

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the official launch of its new high-speed line of hybrid UV LED wide-format printers. This next generation of the company's wide-format portfolio is engineered for maximum versatility, outstanding productivity and exceptional image quality, powered by Konica Minolta's proprietary print head technology.

AccurioWide 320HS combines high-speed performance with advanced printhead and UV LED technology for striking, high-quality output

Expanding Capabilities for Growing Wide-Format Demand

Leading the new series is the AccurioWide 320HS, offering a print width of up to 126" (3.2 meters), UV LED curing and a robust six-color plus white ink configuration for vibrant, high-impact applications. Designed to support a broad range of indoor and outdoor needs, the device includes continuous board printing for increased throughput, with options for dedicated dual-roll printing and media guides ideal for warped substrates such as corrugated board.

Delivering the fastest speeds in the AccurioWide product family, the AccurioWide 320HS prints up to 22 4'x8' boards per hour in production mode, and up to 43 boards per hour in express mode. Usability enhancements include a redesigned interface and control panel, along with a new safety hood that covers the print belt and shuttle to reduce potential operator risk. The series includes two additional models AccurioWide 200HS in 80" (2.0m) and AccurioWide 250HS in 98" (2.5m) print widths.

"Since entering the wide-format market with the AccurioWide 160 and 200 in 2018, we've made tremendous strides in delivering the performance our customers demand. As their businesses have grown, their need for bigger, faster and more efficient solutions has only intensified. We answered that call with the AccurioWide 250 in 2023, expanding both speed and width while maintaining a reliable core platform," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning. "Today, we're elevating that commitment even further with our new high-speed series-purpose-built to give customers the productivity, versatility and confidence they need to take on bigger opportunities, enhance efficiency and unlock new revenue."

Advancing Sustainability Through Technology

Konica Minolta continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability across its industrial and production print portfolio. The company's efficient four-pass print mode maintains high image quality while reducing ink consumption, positioning it as a leader in eco-conscious wide-format technology. AccurioWide inks carry GREENGUARD GOLD certification for low chemical emissions and have recently been reformulated to remove TPO - further reducing environmental impact and supporting healthier work environments.

A Versatile Lineup to Support Business Growth

All three models in the new AccurioWide high speed series offer superior image quality, high productivity and broad application flexibility. UV LED lamps enable printing on a wider variety of substrates while reducing energy usage, time and operational costs. The new series includes:

AccurioWide 200HS : media width of 2.0 meters (80")

AccurioWide 250HS : media width of 2.5 meters (98")

AccurioWide 320HS: media width of 3.2 meters (126")

Watch a brief video here . Learn more about the AccurioWide portfolio online .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey?began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to?Give Shape to Ideas?by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions.?Konica Minolta is proud to be? ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list , included on CRN's MSP 500 list?numerous?times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with?Keypoint?Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its? bizhub One i-Series . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta?? online ??and follow?us?on? Facebook ,? YouTube ,? LinkedIn ?and? Twitter .?

Konica Minolta Contact:

Jean Lopez

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

+1 908-642-0342

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-launches-accuriowide-320hs-1157460