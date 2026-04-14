Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KUDELSKI SA



14.04.2026 / 19:28 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election and re-elected

Ms. Hélène Béguin elected at the Board of Directors starting from 14th April 2026 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - April 14, 2026 - The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. All proposals of the Board of Directors were accepted by a strong majority. 38 shareholders or their proxies attended the event in person, corresponding to 63'952'062 shares out of a total of 97,809,214 shares. The shareholders approved the 2025 annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements, the Group's 2025 consolidated accounts and profit allocation, as well as the 2025 report on non-financial matters. They also approved the compensation report for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2025. Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Michael Hengartner, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Foetisch has elected to retire from the Board and will not stand for reelection. We would like to warmly thank Mr. Patrick Foetisch for his outstanding service as a member of the Group's Board of Directors, where he has helped to shape the development of the Group for more than 35 years. Ms. Hélène Béguin, nominated to stand for election, was elected as a member of the Board for a one-year term. Ms. Béguin was previously a partner at KPMG from 2004 to 2025 and served on the board of directors of KPMG Suisse from 2014 to 2024, including most recently as its chairwoman. She holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from HEC Lausanne and is a certified public accountant. She joins the Board of Directors as of today. The shareholders elected Messrs. Michael Hengartner, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja and as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a period of one-year. PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Ofisa Berney Associés SA, in Lausanne, was elected as independent representative for a one-year period. Note To download the 2025 Annual Report, please click here. Printed version can be ordered by sending an email to communication@nagra.com. About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. Contacts Gary Crosilla

Kudelski Group

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

+41 79 708 77 54

Gary.crosilla@nagra.com Marc Ausoni

Kudelski Group

Senior Vice President - Internal Audit and Investor Relations

+41 21 732 05 49

ir@nagra.com



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News