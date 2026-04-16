Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION and Harmonic Extend Partnership with Launch of Scalable Watermarking-as-a-Service for Live Events



16.04.2026 / 17:32 CET/CEST





Combined solution offers new, fully managed, live event and edge-based forensic watermarking service that reduces cost, eliminates complexity and protects investments in live sports streaming services.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - April 16, 2026 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced the launch of a new fully managed, event-based watermarking-as-a-service solution with Harmonic, extending a long-standing collaboration. The solution will be available as an upgrade for existing Harmonic VOS 360 Media SaaS customers or as part of the NAGRA Streaming Security solution. Content theft in live sports has a renewed focus across the media and entertainment industry as ongoing content fragmentation increases exposure to piracy. This shift is driving demand for real-time, outcome-based protection for streaming service revenues. The combined, event-ready watermarking-as-a-service solution builds on deep technical integration between Harmonic's VOS 360 Media solution and NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking, a core component of the NAGRA Streaming Security solution that allows rights owners to quickly identify and mitigate illegal restreaming during live events. Together, they enable major live sports and OTT event streamers to activate A/B watermarking- increasingly mandated by content rights holders - with dramatically reduced operational burdens, complexity, and cost. In addition, the solution removes the challenges of deploying and maintaining the infrastructure required for high-volume, low-latency switching. By deploying NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking as a fully managed service on Harmonic's cloud-native SaaS solution, operators pay only for the events where forensic watermarking is required. Harmonic manages the end-to-end orchestration, scalability and service up-time. This new operational model significantly reduces both per-event cost and internal engineering overheads. "As consumers increasingly turn to streaming to watch live events, our customers need powerful security solutions that are effortless to deploy and deliver strong business outcomes," said Gil Rudge, Senior Vice President, Solutions and Americas Sales at Harmonic. "Through our long-standing collaboration with NAGRAVISION, we are delivering watermarking-as-a-service that eliminates complexity, lowers costs and activates only when needed. This is exactly the type of agile, event-based security model the market has been asking for." "As our industry continues to face high levels of live sports piracy, our customers need solutions that deliver uncompromising security to protect their investments in premium content," said Stéphane Le Dreau, SVP Global Product Management & Sales Development at NAGRAVISION. "Our expanded solution with Harmonic makes our well-established edge-based forensic watermarking accessible as an on-demand service that fits the operational realities of today's major event streamers. It is the pragmatic innovation that the market needs as more live events are delivered via streaming." To learn more about watermarking-as-a-service, book a meeting with NAGRAVISION at NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 19-22, 2026, and visit Harmonic on booth W2831 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.visionor follow us on LinkedIn and X. About Harmonic Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com. Media contacts

Gary Crosilla

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

NAGRAVISION

Kudelski Group

+41 79 708 77 54

gary.crosilla@nagra.com Alex Crabb

Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION

+1 (401) 318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com



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