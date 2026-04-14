Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of QuantumCore Ltd. ("QuantumCore" or the "Company"). The Toronto-based Company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the completion of a reverse takeover transaction. The ticker symbol is QNCR.

QuantumCore is focused on designing and building advanced microchips for quantum computing systems. The Company's specialized cryogenic signal-processing chips are designed to improve qubit performance, enhance readout accuracy, and reduce thermal interference, unlocking the inherent power and scalability of quantum computers. The Company's beta testing is beginning this year, and it is targeting leadership in the quantum computing infrastructure market by 2030.

"Quantum computing is an incredibly powerful technology with crucial applications across the global economy," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We welcome QuantumCore to the CSE and wish the company well in its efforts to become a leading hardware partner for the industry."

Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore, commented: "We are very excited for this next stage in QuantumCore's growth and the opportunity to engage with the investment community at large as we continue to extend our capabilities and offerings in the rapidly evolving quantum computing industry."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)