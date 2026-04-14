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WKN: A0KES9 | ISIN: US3765461070 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G3
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 20:06
12,900 Euro
+0,78 % +0,100
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GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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12,81212,89022:49
12,70013,00022:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 22:38 Uhr
102 Leser
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Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2026, and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Common Stock: $0.08 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2026 payable per the table below.

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 24

April 30

$0.08

May 20

May 29

$0.08

June 23

June 30

$0.08

Total for the Quarter:

$0.24

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 373-3416 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available beginning after the call and will be accessible through May 20, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13759089.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-april-may-and-june-2026-a-1157149

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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