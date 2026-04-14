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WKN: A407FM | ISIN: US3765358789 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G70
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 21:53
15,700 Euro
+2,28 % +0,350
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15,65015,85022:49
15,65015,85022:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 22:38 Uhr
108 Leser
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Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2026 and Conference Call Date

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for April, May and June 2026 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.15 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2026, payable per the table below.

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 24
April 30

$

0.15

May 20
May 29

$

0.15

June 23
June 30

$

0.15

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.45

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Series A Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.130208 per share of 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2026, payable per the table below:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 27
May 5

$

0.130208

May 27
June 5

$

0.130208

June 25
July 2

$

0.130208

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.390624

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 14, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13759085.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-capital-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-april-may-and-june-2026-and-1157151

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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