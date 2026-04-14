NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITES STATES ALL

AMOUNTS EXPRESSED ARE IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK0) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and completed a shares for debt transaction to strengthen its balance sheet.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Offering consisted of units (each, a "Unit"), with each Unit comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Company issued 7,252,781 Units at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of $580,222.42.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.125 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering, and such participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the insiders' participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Shares for Debt Transaction

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, the Company settled an aggregate of $180,222.50 in outstanding indebtedness owed to certain creditors through the issuance of 2,252,781 Units (the "Settlement Units") at a price of $0.08 per Settlement Unit. The Settlement Units are issued on the same terms as the Units issued under the Offering and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The shares for debt transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" under MI 61-101. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

No new control person of the Company was created in connection with the Offering or the shares for debt transaction.

On behalf of the Board,

Jason Bagg,

President & CEO, Director

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

Puranium Energy Corp. is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on identifying and advancing energy-related opportunities. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol UX and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 2DK.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292575

Source: Puranium Energy Ltd.