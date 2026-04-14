Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Announces Dates for First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Earnings Call and 2026 Annual General Hybrid Meeting

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) announced today dates for its 2026 first quarter operating and financial results and accompanying earnings conference call, as well as details of its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in hybrid format on May 20, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Earnings Call

Northland will release its 2026 first quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Northland's management will hold an earnings conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 14, 2026, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb7c7c0e4c675408dbb0209ea0bab2b6b

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8huqntmu

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com on Friday, May 15, 2026.

2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Northland has filed its notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular"), and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") with securities regulators in connection with its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Shareholders"). The Meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in a hybrid format, enabling Shareholders to attend in person or virtually.

Meeting details:

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: 155 Wellington Street West, 40th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5V 3J7

Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting virtually can do so via the following link:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NPI2026

Details of the Meeting and instructions on how to participate and vote are set out in the related Meeting Materials, which can be accessed online on Northland's website at www.northlandpower.com, and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholders with questions or who require voting assistance may contact Northland's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Text Message: Text "INFO" to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity,?2.2?GW under construction and early- to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 9 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

416-989-8734

investorrelations@northlandpower.com