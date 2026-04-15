

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines' CEO, Scott Kirby, has reportedly raised the possibility of a merger with American Airlines with the Trump administration.



If it goes through, this could lead to the creation of the world's largest airline, though it's expected to face quite a bit of scrutiny.



Together, they would manage about 40 percent of the domestic capacity in the U.S., adding to the already strong hold of the top four airlines, which include Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. These guys currently represent around 80 percent of the market.



Analysts and legal experts are pretty skeptical about regulators giving this deal a thumbs-up, mainly due to antitrust issues and concerns over reduced competition and potentially higher ticket prices.



Any merger would probably get a close look from the U.S. Department of Justice, and it might mean that they'd have to give up some overlapping routes. While the current administration has seemed open to airline consolidations, experts think a deal this big would face some tough hurdles.



This talk comes at a time when airlines are dealing with increasing fuel prices, which has often pushed companies in this sector to merge, even though both United and American claim they're committed to their own growth plans.



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