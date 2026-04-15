

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 13.6 percent on month in February, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 1.115 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 5.5 percent decline in January.



On a yearly basis, orders jumped 24.7 percent - again exceeding estimates for 8.5 percent following the 13.7 percent increase in the previous month.



For the first quarter of 2026, core machinery orders are expected to slip 4.2 percent on quarter and rise 2.4 percent on year.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan fell 5.0 percent on month and gained 13.1 percent on year in February.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News