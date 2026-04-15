Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Sandoz signs landmark agreement with Rwandan government to ensure stable provision of critical medicines across selected African markets



15.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE Strategic partnership with Rwandan government to directly supply critical medicines, including antibiotics and cancer therapies, to Rwanda and selected African partner countries Agreement follows 2025 cross-sectoral Alpbach Communiqué, aimed at securing EU-based supply of critical antibiotics to both Europe and partner regions Additional volumes manufactured and supplied from Sandoz Kundl, Austria - hub and centre of Europe's last major end-to-end antibiotic manufacturing network Basel, 15 April 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces the signature of a direct manufacturing and supply agreement with the government of Rwanda, to promote the stable provision of critical medicines to Rwanda. The medicines would also be supplied to selected African partner countries, with potential to expand further in future.



The agreement, signed at a ceremony in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, follows the publication last August of the Alpbach Communiqué in Tyrol, Austria: a cross-sectoral, multinational commitment to secure EU-based supply of antibiotics to both Europe and partner regions. The Communiqué was endorsed by Sandoz as the global leader in generic antibiotic production and supported by the government of Rwanda, which also hosts the African Medicines Agency.



Sandoz Chief Transformation and Growth Officer Simon Goeller says: "This landmark agreement with the Rwandan government, which initially covers approximately 60 products, is a first step towards a sustainable regional procurement model for affordable, high-quality medicines. It is a great example of how we strive to deliver on our Sandoz Purpose: pioneering access for patients.



"It is good news for Rwanda, for Africa and for our Kundl site: the hub and centre of Europe's last major end-to-end antibiotic manufacturing network. Securing additional volumes for this important region is great progress but we still need urgent and similar action from EU governments to ensure the sustainability of this unique European asset, which is critical to Europe's long-term autonomy and resilience."



Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health of the Republic of Rwanda, stated: "Rwanda is among the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa that reimburse cancer treatments through its public health system, and continues to address infectious diseases as a public health priority.



"This partnership reflects our efforts to work with established biosimilar and generic manufacturers to expand access to quality, affordable cancer care and essential antibiotic therapies. Through this agreement, Rwanda aims to support improved access to treatment for patients within Rwanda and across the African Union."



DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.



CONTACTS Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.Relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis +41 792 790285 Craig Marks +44 7818 942 383 Chris Lewis +49 174 244 9501 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News