Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, 15 April 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces the signature of a direct manufacturing and supply agreement with the government of Rwanda, to promote the stable provision of critical medicines to Rwanda. The medicines would also be supplied to selected African partner countries, with potential to expand further in future.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2308328
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2308328 15.04.2026 CET/CEST