DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Media release
DKSH has closed an agreement to acquire the business of Kinematic Resources Sdn. Bhd. ("Kinematic"), a leading Malaysian distributor of high-value scientific and analytical instruments in Malaysia. With this transaction, DKSH Technology further scales its operations in Malaysia in line with the Business Unit's strategy to solidify its position as a leading scientific solutions provider in Asia and Beyond.
Zurich, Switzerland, April 15, 2026 - DKSH has closed an agreement to acquire the business of Kinematic, a leading Malaysian distributor of high-value scientific and analytical instruments providing sales, installation, application support, and after-sales services.
About DKSH
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2308252
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2308252 15.04.2026 CET/CEST