DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition

DKSH Technology Scales Its Operations in Malaysia by Acquiring the Business of Kinematic Resources



15.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release DKSH has closed an agreement to acquire the business of Kinematic Resources Sdn. Bhd. ("Kinematic"), a leading Malaysian distributor of high-value scientific and analytical instruments in Malaysia. With this transaction, DKSH Technology further scales its operations in Malaysia in line with the Business Unit's strategy to solidify its position as a leading scientific solutions provider in Asia and Beyond. Zurich, Switzerland, April 15, 2026 - DKSH has closed an agreement to acquire the business of Kinematic, a leading Malaysian distributor of high-value scientific and analytical instruments providing sales, installation, application support, and after-sales services.



Established in 2005, Kinematic is based in Malaysia, with around 13 employees. The company is expected to generate annual net sales of around CHF 6 million1 at good profitability. The long-standing relationships with some of the most innovative blue-chip companies in the industry allow Kinematic to continue to offer a cutting-edge portfolio of solutions in the scientific world with the clear purpose to empower scientists with high-end analytical equipment they need to drive discovery.



Mr. Christopher Goh, Managing Director of Kinematic, said: "We have built strong, trusted relationships with leading research institutions and government agencies across Malaysia. The combination of our technical expertise with DKSH's reach creates exciting growth opportunities on both sides, in Malaysia and beyond. We are confident this partnership will deliver real value to our customers, partners, and employees."



Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, said: "We are thrilled to have Kinematic join DKSH. Their two-decade track record of empowering scientists with world-class instrumentation and dedicated support speaks for itself. This combination brings together Kinematic's strong local expertise and principal relationships with DKSH's broader platform, creating value for customers and suppliers. Kinematic will enable DKSH Technology to further build on its strong market position in Malaysia, while expanding further into East Malaysia."



1 1 Swiss franc equals 5.0 Malaysian ringgit. About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com



Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News