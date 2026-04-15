Solar technology leader expands into European markets with new Paris R&D office, backed by growing adoption from one of the world's largest renewable energy developers

Terabase Energy, the leader in digital and automation solutions for utility-scale solar power, today announced a major expansion of its international footprint, highlighted by the opening of its Paris R&D office. The milestone comes as EDP Renewables S.A. (Euronext: EDPR), one of the world's largest renewable energy developers and one of Construct's largest customers globally, has surpassed 2 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar projects managed with Terabase Construct.

Demand for purpose-built digital construction management tools is accelerating globally. With Construct now supporting more than 25 GW of projects worldwide, Terabase is scaling its platform to meet the needs of international developers like EDPR who are building across multiple continents simultaneously.

"Our international expansion reflects where the industry is heading," said Matt Campbell, CEO of Terabase Energy. "The same construction challenges that drove Construct's adoption in the U.S., such as fragmented data, limited visibility, and inconsistent quality control, are front and center for developers building at scale in Europe and around the world. EDPR's many projects on the platform are proof that Construct delivers at global scale."

After seeing strong results and significant value, EDPR has steadily expanded its use of Construct across its utility-scale solar projects, creating a shared operating foundation that aligns owners and EPCs around the same real-time data. The platform replaces fragmented reporting with a collaborative environment where both sides can communicate proactively, resolve issues faster, and carry lessons from one job site directly into the next. As EDPR continues to grow its renewable energy portfolio across an increasingly global footprint, platforms like Construct are well positioned to help owners maintain visibility and oversight when projects span geographies far and wide.

"Terabase Construct gives us real-time visibility into what's happening across our projects, providing greater confidence as we continue to scale," said Kent Shields, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Construction at EDP Renewables North America. "The platform has already delivered meaningful cost and time efficiencies by helping us identify and address issues earlier in the construction process, and it has improved how we collaborate with our EPC partners. As we deploy it across multiple projects, the ability to generate portfolio-level insights is becoming increasingly valuable, enabling continuous improvement from one project to the next.

The latest version of Construct allows the platform to physically embed itself on-site deploying Terabase's proprietary wireless data network and IoT tracking beacons for a continuous pulse on equipment, crew activity, and installation progress. Paired with automated drone flights feeding a GIS-based digital twin, it enforces QA/QC with a precision the industry has historically struggled to achieve. In a sector where minor construction defects can compound into costly future operational issues, that site-integrated verification matters. Catching concerns before subsequent scopes cover them translates directly into higher yields, fewer warranty claims, and stronger long-term asset returns.

The partnership between the two companies has been further strengthened by EDP Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of EDP, whose early investment in Terabase created a direct bridge between the company's technology and EDPR's operational needs.

"Our investment in Terabase was driven by a conviction that Automation and Digitalization would be essential to scaling renewable energy deployment," said Rosario Cannata, Principal at EDP Ventures and Board Observer at Terabase. "Seeing Construct embedded across EDPR's projects as Terabase expands into Europe is exactly the kind of strategic impact we look for. It's a clear example of early-stage conviction translating into real, measurable value for our business units."

To support its growing international customer base, Terabase's new Paris R&D office is dedicated to advancing Construct's AI and software capabilities, drawing on Europe's deep talent pool in AI, data science, and geospatial technology to accelerate the platform's roadmap and deliver even greater value to customers like EDPR.

ABOUT TERABASE ENERGY

Terabase Energy is transforming utility-scale solar construction through robotics, AI, and software. Its products span the full project lifecycle: PlantPredict for energy modeling, Terafab for automated construction, Construct for construction management, and SCADA and plant controls. Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Terabase is backed by more than $200 million from SoftBank, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Fifth Wall, SJF Ventures, EDP Ventures and others. To learn more, visit www.terabase.energy.

ABOUT EDP RENEWABLES

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector, develops, constructs, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across multiple continents. With a presence in more than 29 markets and a track record of delivering gigawatts of clean energy, EDPR is committed to leading the energy transition through innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.edpr.com.

ABOUT EDP VENTURES

EDP Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of EDP, a global energy company, focused on investing in Energy and Climate Tech startups. EDP Ventures provides financial investment, mentoring, and access to EDP's network and resources to help accelerate the growth of promising startups in the energy sector. EDP Ventures invests globally with a portfolio of companies across Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS



Rafal Dudziec

Marketing Director

Terabase Energy, Inc.

rdudziec@terabase.energy



Amy Varghese

EDP Renewables

AMY.VARGHESE@EDP.COM



Miguel Meneses

EDP Ventures Communication team

MIGUEL.MENESES@EDP.COM