Das Instrument MIH0 US6067934041 MITSUBISHI HEAV.IN. ADR/1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2026The instrument MIH0 US6067934041 MITSUBISHI HEAV.IN. ADR/1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument LO31 CA5429191052 LONZA GROUP AG CDR O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2026The instrument LO31 CA5429191052 LONZA GROUP AG CDR O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2026The instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument 8E8 SE0015382080 ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026The instrument 8E8 SE0015382080 ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2026Das Instrument RMX AU000000RDM6 RED METAL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2026The instrument RMX AU000000RDM6 RED METAL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument 4I5 JP3803060007 FORUM ENGINEERING INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2026The instrument 4I5 JP3803060007 FORUM ENGINEERING INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument PCU US84265V1052 SOUTHERN COPPER DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2026The instrument PCU US84265V1052 SOUTHERN COPPER DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument EDW ES0127797019 EDP RENOVAVEIS EO 5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026The instrument EDW ES0127797019 EDP RENOVAVEIS EO 5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2026Das Instrument 2HX NO0003067902 HEXAGON COMP NK-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026The instrument 2HX NO0003067902 HEXAGON COMP NK-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2026Das Instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2026The instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026Das Instrument 28F0 SE0017832488 FASTIG.AB BALD. B SK 0,16 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026The instrument 28F0 SE0017832488 FASTIG.AB BALD. B SK 0,16 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2026Das Instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.05.2026The instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2026