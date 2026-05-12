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WKN: A0DPU3 | ISIN: AU000000RDM6 | Ticker-Symbol: RMX
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:02
0,097 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RED METAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RED METAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME PLC0,3000,00 %
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA14,580+0,07 %
ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB0,260-0,57 %
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER4,974-0,48 %
FORUM ENGINEERING INC9,1500,00 %
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA0,840+0,24 %
MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE38,2500,00 %
RED METAL LIMITED0,0970,00 %
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION155,65-1,02 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.