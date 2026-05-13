Elicera Therapeutics AB: Elicera Therapeutics' CSO takes temporary leave to undergo medical treatment - Di Yu appointed Acting CSO

Gothenburg, May 13, 2026 - Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical stage cell and gene therapy company developing next generation cancer treatments based on oncolytic viruses and CAR T-cell therapies, armed with immune-activating properties via the company's commercially available iTANK platform, announces today that the Company's co-founder, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and board member Professor Magnus Essand is taking temporary leave from his duties in the Company in order to undergo medical treatment. Di Yu is appointed Acting CSO.

CEO Jamal El-Mosleh comments:

"Magnus has started treatment and will not be participating in the Company's operations or board work for the foreseeable future. To ensure continuity and progress in the business, Di Yu has temporarily taken over the role of Acting Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) with immediate effect."



Di Yu has, in recent years, held the greatest operational responsibility for the Company's scientific and clinical development. He has been deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the research and development programs. Magnus Essand has played a central role in the planning and design of the CARMA study (ELC-301) and the planned glioblastoma study (ELC-401). These study designs are now finalized, which is why Magnus Essand's operational involvement has gradually decreased thereafter.



Elicera has, in recent years, systematically strengthened the organization to reduce dependence on individual key persons. The Company has recruited several senior researchers internally from academia as well as external expertise, including a senior clinical project manager with extensive experience from early-phase oncology studies.



The Company's operational activities, including the ongoing CARMA study and preparations for the clinical study with ELC-401, continue according to the established plan.



"The Board and management would like to emphasize that Elicera has a strong and well-equipped organization that is ready to drive the development of the Company's drug candidates forward. The Company wishes Magnus Essand all strength and support during his treatment and will now continue the operations that build on his invaluable contributions to Elicera since the Company was founded," continues Jamal El-Mosleh.

For further information, please contact:

Jamal El-Mosleh, CEO, Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 703 31 90 51

jamal.elmosleh@elicera.com

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank (publ)

About Elicera Therapeutics AB

Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ) has developed the patented gene technology platform iTANK that enables the arming of new and existing CAR T-cell therapies targeting aggressive and relapsing cancer forms. Elicera Therapeutics thereby addresses a well-defined and vast market. The company's CAR T-cell therapies have shown a potent effect toward solid tumors which are recognized as particularly difficult to treat and constitute the majority of cancer cases. The company addresses a global multibillion market in cell therapy through its offering of non-exclusive licensing of the iTANK-platform to companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Elicera Therapeutics has four internal development projects in immune therapy that separately have the potential to generate substantial value through exclusive out-licensing agreements. The company's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For additional information, visit www.elicera.com.