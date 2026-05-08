Fastighets AB Balder: Sharam Rahi assumes the position as CEO and presents new Group management team

In connection to Fastighets AB Balder's Annual General Meeting today, 8 May, Sharam Rahi assumes the position of CEO. In connection with the CEO transition, a new Group management team has been appointed. The new management team brings together key individuals with broad and complementary expertise.

"I look forward to leading and continuing to develop Balder by creating long-term value together with our new Group management team. They are a group of experienced and highly competent colleagues whom I trust greatly and have worked with for many years. With a strong group-wide perspective, we are well positioned to make swift and well-informed decisions close to the business and to continue driving the company's development forward," says Balder's newly appointed CEO Sharam Rahi.

As of 8 May, Balder's Group Management team is represented by:

Sharam Rahi, CEO

Sharam Rahi has been part of Balder since its founding in 2005. He has played a decisive role in the company's growth and development, most recently as Deputy CEO with responsibility for the entire operational business.

Eva Sigurgeirsdottir, Chief Accounting Officer

Eva Sigurgeirsdottir has been with Balder since 2014 and has been a member of the company's management team since 2020. Eva is responsible for the company's accounting and business control as well as reporting. She has extensive experience in financial control, transactions, and property development, and contributes a strategic perspective to the company's continued growth and development.

Ewa Wassberg, Chief Financial Officer

Since 2022, Ewa Wassberg has been a member of Balder's management team and is responsible for the company's financing and capital structure, investor relations, and sustainability work. Since joining Balder in 2022, Ewa has played a key role in developing and strengthening the company's financial position, which will continue to be a key focus going forward.

Emil Engelbrektsson, Chief Property Development Officer

Emil Engelbrektsson has been part of Balder since 2019 and is responsible for the Property Development business area. By building and leading an efficient organisation, he and his team have expanded the company's property portfolio, strengthened its project portfolio, and established the company as a leading urban developer.

Martin Hag, Chief Asset Management Officer

Martin Hag has worked in the property industry for nearly 30 years and has been part of Balder since 2014, where he has held a central role in the operational business. He has extensive experience in business development, organisational management and property management, with a focus on strategy, development and improvements that strengthen the business and optimise net operating income.

In connection with the changes to the Group management team, Petra Sprangers will step down from her position on the management team but otherwise continues in an unchanged role as HR Manager.

If the general meeting resolves in accordance with the proposal presented, Balder's founder and former CEO, Erik Selin, will be elected Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 8 May. In this role, Erik will focus on capital allocation, investments, and board-related matters within the Balder Group and its associated companies.



For further information, please contact:

Eva Jonasson, Media relations, +46 (0)31-10 79 44, eva.jonasson@balder.se

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 236.6 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.