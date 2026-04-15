MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA: MindMaze Therapeutics Publishes 2025 Annual Report and Corporate Update

Positive real-world evidence results from multi-site program conducted with Vibra Healthcare

Established clinical and commercial foundation in neurological care

Advancement of U.S. commercial expansion and reimbursement strategy

Appointment of Zach Henderson as Chief Executive Officer

2026 priorities focused on commercial scale-up and strategic partnerships

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX:MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics, or the Company), a global leader in brain technology and precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the publication of its 2025 Annual Report and provided a corporate update highlighting progress toward scalable commercial deployment of its neurotherapeutics platform.

"We exist to solve a fundamental problem in neurological care, where the gap between what clinical evidence demands and what patients receive continues to widen due to structural capacity constraints," said Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics. "2025 was a defining year in which we brought together a clinically validated neurotherapeutics platform and an established pharmaceutical infrastructure to address this challenge at scale, supported by a reimbursable, end-to-end model spanning hospital, rehabilitation, and home settings. In 2026, our focus is on execution-scaling adoption, expanding access, and delivering measurable outcomes for patients."

Operating Highlights

MindMaze Therapeutics advanced the commercial deployment of its neurotherapeutics platform across the full continuum of care, from hospital to outpatient to home. In the United States, the Company progressed its commercial expansion through engagement with provider networks and initiatives to build its field organization, while establishing the reimbursement foundation for outpatient and home-based therapy utilization to support future scaling of the business.

The Company further advanced its position through real-world evidence generation, including results from a two-year, multi-site program conducted with Vibra Healthcare, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in mobility and self-care, a 60% increase in delivered therapy per day, and higher community discharge rates compared to standard of care, with 77% of patients reporting the technology improved their recovery. Continued consolidation of clinical and medico-economic evidence, alongside strong patient engagement, further supports the scalability of the platform.

Corporate Highlights

In December 2025, MindMaze Therapeutics completed the business combination of NeuroX and Relief Therapeutics, creating an integrated, commercial-stage company focused on precision neurotherapeutics. The Company subsequently advanced its integration and initiated a process to out-license or divest assets outside the neurology field. The Company also expanded its capital markets visibility, including initiation of equity research coverage.

The Company strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Zach Henderson as Chief Executive Officer in March 2026. Mr. Henderson brings over 30 years of experience in building and scaling health technology platforms, including as Chief Commercial Officer at Rune Labs and as Chief Executive Officer at PKG Health, both companies delivering AI-driven solutions for patients with broad neurological conditions.

2025 Financial Highlights

The Company's 2025 financial results reflect the completion of the business combination with NeuroX at year-end 2025 and the commencement of operating activities during the year. MindMaze Therapeutics invested in the continued development of its technology platform, commercial expansion initiatives, and supporting corporate and operational infrastructure. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported revenue of CHF 0.6 million, operating expenses of CHF 11.2 million, and a net loss of CHF 9.9 million.

In accordance with IFRS, the 2025 consolidated financial statements include the group's neurotechnology activities only and exclude activities conducted by Relief Therapeutics.

Outlook

For 2026, MindMaze Therapeutics will execute against defined operational objectives. The Company is focused on scaling its U.S. commercial footprint across care settings, expanding utilization of its reimbursable home-based therapy offering, and advancing strategic partnerships with providers, channel partners, and pharmaceutical companies. In parallel, the Company will continue to generate clinical and medico-economic evidence to support adoption and reimbursement, while broadening the application of its platform into additional neurological indications.

To support its U.S. commercial scale-up, MindMaze Therapeutics is establishing a U.S. headquarters and patient experience lab, which will serve as the operational base for its expanding commercial organization and engagement center for provider and partner relationships. The Company is building out its U.S. team across sales, marketing, and customer success, focused on securing and growing large-account relationships across hospital, outpatient, and home care settings. In parallel, the Company is expanding its channel partner program to accelerate market access through rehabilitation networks, digital health platforms, and EHR partners, while continuing to advance payer coverage and reimbursement levels for home-based therapy under its established CPT Category III pathway.

The Company expects to report progress against these priorities over the course of 2026.

MindMaze Therapeutics' 2025 Annual Report, including its audited financial statements and additional information on its business and strategy, is available on the Company's website .

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX:MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The Company's FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine.

For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:

VSC for MindMaze Therapeutics

mindmazetherapeutics@vsc.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, business, economic, financial, regulatory, and competitive factors, as well as the Company's ability to execute its strategy. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/mindmaze-therapeutics-publishes-2025-annual-report-and-corporate-update-1157616