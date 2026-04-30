MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Partnership

MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Announce Go-to-Market Partnership to Expand Commercial Footprint of Precision Neurotherapeutics in the U.S.



30.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Announce Go-to-Market Partnership to Expand Commercial Footprint of Precision Neurotherapeutics in the U.S. Collaboration targets large provider groups to accelerate adoption of MindMaze Therapeutics' evidence-based neurotherapeutic platform Geneva, Switzerland and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - April 30, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics, a pioneer in advanced neurotherapeutic technologies, and Vibra Healthcare, a leading provider of neurological care and rehabilitation services, today announced a structured go-to-market partnership in the United States. The primary objective of the partnership is to expand the commercial footprint and use of MindMaze Therapeutics' innovative products and services across a wide range of U.S. healthcare providers. Through the partnership, the companies will leverage Vibra Healthcare's extensive network, clinical expertise, and market access to support the identification, introduction, and commercialization of MindMaze Therapeutics' products across the United States. The collaboration targets providers delivering neurological care across the entire patient journey, including inpatient hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient rehabilitation facilities, and home care settings. The partnership will encompass a range of activities aimed at driving market adoption and improving patient care by: Addressing the accelerating patient demand, especially given the aging of America, combined with a shortage of physical therapists, occupational therapists and neurologists to care for this growing population.

Market shaping and promotion to increase awareness and adoption of MindMaze Therapeutics' solutions.

Generating additional real-world evidence to further demonstrate the already proven clinical, economic and time saving benefits.

Implementing effective reimbursement strategies across the continuum of care leveraging existing codes. "Since we deployed MindMaze Therapeutics' precision neurorehabilitation solutions across inpatient, outpatient, and home settings, we have significantly increased the therapeutic dose delivered to patients, improved their adherence and satisfaction, enhanced their functional outcomes, and found additional reimbursement opportunities, all without significantly increasing our headcount," said Brad Hollinger, Chairman and CEO of Vibra Healthcare. "We share a patient-centered approach to clinical care with MindMaze Therapeutics and are excited to bring our expertise to support their expansion across the U.S. to better treat, at scale, the large population requiring these evidence-based solutions." The collaboration is grounded in the clinical imperative of adherence to high-dose, high-intensity treatment protocols in neurological recovery. Research shows that neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to rewire and recover, depends on the intensity, repetition, and consistency of rehabilitation. However, a persistent gap exists between the therapy dose patients require and what traditional staffing models can deliver. MindMaze Therapeutics' scalable platform directly addresses this gap in care by enabling providers to treat more patients with higher dose and frequency with the same resources. "In the U.S. and other countries, there is a large and growing gap between the patient demand and qualified resources to treat the neurotherapeutic need," added Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. "Vibra Healthcare brings unparalleled expertise in neurological care, extensive commercial reach, and a shared conviction that every patient deserves the highest possible dose and engagement for effective rehabilitation. Together, we are committed to transforming neurological care and reaching the greatest number of patients in need." The companies have signed a term sheet outlining the planned collaboration and are progressing toward a definitive agreement. Initial joint activities to support market development have already commenced and represent an accelerator for MindMaze Therapeutics' go-to-market strategy and a significant step in expanding the company's presence in the United States. About Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Vibra Healthcare is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from stroke, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 4,000 employees and own, operate, and manage more than 25 specialty hospitals, transitional care facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations across 10 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit www.vibrahealthcare.com . About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX ) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com . Media Contacts

Jenna Fehr, Vibra Healthcare | jlescavage@vibrahealth.com

Jeremy Meinen, MindMaze Therapeutics | ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



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