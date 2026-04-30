MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Partnership
MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Announce Go-to-Market Partnership to Expand Commercial Footprint of Precision Neurotherapeutics in the U.S.
Collaboration targets large provider groups to accelerate adoption of MindMaze Therapeutics' evidence-based neurotherapeutic platform
Geneva, Switzerland and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - April 30, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics, a pioneer in advanced neurotherapeutic technologies, and Vibra Healthcare, a leading provider of neurological care and rehabilitation services, today announced a structured go-to-market partnership in the United States. The primary objective of the partnership is to expand the commercial footprint and use of MindMaze Therapeutics' innovative products and services across a wide range of U.S. healthcare providers.
Through the partnership, the companies will leverage Vibra Healthcare's extensive network, clinical expertise, and market access to support the identification, introduction, and commercialization of MindMaze Therapeutics' products across the United States. The collaboration targets providers delivering neurological care across the entire patient journey, including inpatient hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient rehabilitation facilities, and home care settings.
The partnership will encompass a range of activities aimed at driving market adoption and improving patient care by:
"Since we deployed MindMaze Therapeutics' precision neurorehabilitation solutions across inpatient, outpatient, and home settings, we have significantly increased the therapeutic dose delivered to patients, improved their adherence and satisfaction, enhanced their functional outcomes, and found additional reimbursement opportunities, all without significantly increasing our headcount," said Brad Hollinger, Chairman and CEO of Vibra Healthcare. "We share a patient-centered approach to clinical care with MindMaze Therapeutics and are excited to bring our expertise to support their expansion across the U.S. to better treat, at scale, the large population requiring these evidence-based solutions."
The collaboration is grounded in the clinical imperative of adherence to high-dose, high-intensity treatment protocols in neurological recovery. Research shows that neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to rewire and recover, depends on the intensity, repetition, and consistency of rehabilitation. However, a persistent gap exists between the therapy dose patients require and what traditional staffing models can deliver. MindMaze Therapeutics' scalable platform directly addresses this gap in care by enabling providers to treat more patients with higher dose and frequency with the same resources.
"In the U.S. and other countries, there is a large and growing gap between the patient demand and qualified resources to treat the neurotherapeutic need," added Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. "Vibra Healthcare brings unparalleled expertise in neurological care, extensive commercial reach, and a shared conviction that every patient deserves the highest possible dose and engagement for effective rehabilitation. Together, we are committed to transforming neurological care and reaching the greatest number of patients in need."
The companies have signed a term sheet outlining the planned collaboration and are progressing toward a definitive agreement. Initial joint activities to support market development have already commenced and represent an accelerator for MindMaze Therapeutics' go-to-market strategy and a significant step in expanding the company's presence in the United States.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2318380
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2318380 30.04.2026 CET/CEST