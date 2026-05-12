MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Partnership

MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Sign Definitive Channel Partnership Agreement to Scale Advanced Neurotherapeutics Across the U.S.



12-May-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

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MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Sign Definitive Channel Partnership Agreement to Scale Advanced Neurotherapeutics Across the U.S.



Vibra to Support Expansion of MindMaze Therapeutics' Neurorehabilitation Platform across Leading U.S. Health Systems

Geneva, Switzerland and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - May 12, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics, a pioneer in advanced neurotherapeutic technologies, and Vibra Healthcare, a leading provider of neurological care and rehabilitation services, today announced the signing of a definitive channel partnership agreement. The agreement follows the previously announced term sheet and formalizes Vibra's role as a strategic commercial partner to introduce MindMaze Therapeutics' FDA-cleared digital neurotherapeutics platform to leading U.S. health systems. "This next phase of our collaboration with Vibra is a significant step in MindMaze Therapeutics' U.S. commercial expansion. Vibra has successfully implemented our platform across multiple care settings, and together we have demonstrated the results and built the operational playbook. We are now positioned to replicate that proven model with health systems across the country and further build our U.S. footprint," said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. Under the agreement, Vibra will leverage its national relationships and operational credibility to connect MindMaze Therapeutics with providers investing in advanced neurorehabilitation capabilities. The commercial model is anchored by Vibra's own two-year, multi-site deployment of the MindMaze Therapeutics platform across five inpatient rehabilitation centers, which demonstrated that the high-dose, high-intensity therapy recommended by guidelines can be operationalized at scale without increasing staffing burden. "Vibra entered this relationship because we saw a genuine opportunity to change what's possible in neurorehabilitation," said Brad Hollinger, Chairman and CEO of Vibra Healthcare. "What we've built with MindMaze Therapeutics is a scalable model that leading rehabilitation providers should aspire to offer. We look forward to bringing it to health system partners across the country." Providers adopting the platform gain a scalable solution that enables clinicians to treat more patients at a higher level of care with the same resources, supports shorter inpatient lengths of stay, improves community discharge rates, and delivers consistent therapy intensity across the full continuum of care. MindMaze Therapeutics expects the Vibra partnership to be a key driver of new U.S. health system customer acquisition in the second half of 2026 and beyond. About Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Vibra Healthcare is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from stroke, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 4,000 employees and own, operate, and manage more than 25 specialty hospitals, transitional care facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations across 10 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit www.vibrahealthcare.com . About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX ) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com . Media Contacts

Jenna Fehr, Vibra Healthcare | jlescavage@vibrahealth.com

Jeremy Meinen, MindMaze Therapeutics | ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze-Vibra_Definitive Channel Partnership

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