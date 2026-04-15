DJ PTA-Adhoc: HT5 AG: HT5 veröffentlicht Ergebnisse der erfolgreichen Platzierung

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

HT5 AG: HT5 veröffentlicht Ergebnisse der erfolgreichen Platzierung

[ PDF ]

Hochdorf (pta000/15.04.2026/07:00 UTC+2)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION INTO WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN SUCH COUNTRIES

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Hochdorf, 15. April 2026

HT5 veröffentlicht Ergebnisse der erfolgreichen Platzierung

HT5 gibt die erfolgreiche Zuteilung von Aktien an mehrere institutionelle Long-Only-Investoren und langfristig orientierte Family Offices bekannt. Alle 15'386'988 Aktien wurden zum Angebotspreis von CHF 2.04 pro Aktie an Investoren platziert, die zuvor eine Zeichnungserklärung unterzeichnet hatten.

Der Umfang der Kapitalerhöhung und Aktienplatzierung ist im Nachtrag zum Angebots- und Kotierungsprospekt aufgeführt, der heute publiziert wurde. Dieser Nachtrag bildet einen integralen Teil des Prospekts. Der Prospekt und der Nachtrag sind auf der Website der Gesellschaft abrufbar.

Die Fusion mit der Centiel SA und die Barkapitalerhöhung wird voraussichtlich am 16. April 2026 umgesetzt. Der Handel mit den neuen Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange beginnt voraussichtlich am 17. April 2026 unter dem Tickersymbol "CNTL".

Für Rückfragen

Investoren & Medien

HT5 AG Alexandre Müller +41 43 268 32 31

contact@ht5.ch

Über HT5 AG HT5 ist eine an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotierte Schweizer Aktiengesellschaft, die mit der Firma Centiel einen Fusionsvertrag abgeschlossen hat. Centiel ist ein in der Schweiz ansässiges Technologieunternehmen, das branchenführende Stromschutzlösungen für kritische Einrichtungen entwickelt, herstellt und liefert. Die erstklassigen, energieeffizienten Systeme für unterbrechungsfreie Stromversorgung (USV) des Unternehmens bieten höchste Verfügbarkeit und Zuverlässigkeit. Sie wurden von den Entwicklern der branchenweit ersten transformatorlosen USV und der weltweit ersten dreiphasigen modularen USV entwickelt. Das Netzwerk aus Vertriebspartnern und Tochtergesellschaften von Centiel wächst rasant und bietet weltweit erstklassige Stromschutzlösungen an. Weitere Informationen sind unter www.ht5.ch zu finden.

Rechtliche Hinweise

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of HT5 AG or CENTIEL SA and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. The offer was, and the listing will be, made solely by means of, and on the basis of, the published prospectus dated 13 April 2026 (including the prospectus supplement dated 15 April 2026 and amendments thereto, if any). An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of HT5 AG (to be renamed Centiel AG) should only be made on the basis of the prospectus. The prospectus (including the supplement) is available free of charge in Switzerland for twelve months after the First Day of Trading at UBS AG, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box, 8098 Zurich, Switzerland (voicemail: +41 44 239 47 03; fax number: +41 44 239 69 14; e-mail: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com ).

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"), and the UK Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs"). Any placements of the Securities to persons in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable), as implemented in member states of the EEA or the UK, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the placements in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen

Diese Veröffentlichung kann Aussagen enthalten, die zukunftsgerichtet sind, z. B. Aussagen mit Begriffen wie 'anstreben', 'glauben', 'schätzen', 'antizipieren', 'erwarten', 'beabsichtigen', 'können', 'werden', 'planen' oder 'sollen' oder ähnlichen Ausdrücken. Naturgemäss unterliegen zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken, Unsicherheiten und anderen Faktoren, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die finanzielle Lage, die Entwicklung oder die Performance der HT5 AG oder der CENTIEL SA wesentlich von den in diesen Aussagen ausdrücklich oder implizit angenommenen Werten abweichen. Vor dem Hintergrund dieser Unsicherheiten sollten sich Leser nicht auf zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen verlassen. Weder die HT5 AG noch CENTIEL SA übernehmen eine Verpflichtung, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen zu aktualisieren oder sie an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen.

(Ende)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aussender: HT5 AG? Bellevuestrasse 27 6280 Hochdorf Schweiz Ansprechpartner: Gregor Greber E-Mail: contact@ht5.ch Website: www.ht5.ch ISIN(s): CH0024666528 (Aktie) Börse(n): SIX Swiss Exchange

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/1776229200112 ]

(c) pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)