Centiel SA / Key word(s): IPO

First trading day for Centiel on SIX Swiss Exchange



17.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media Release

Lugano, 17 April 2026 Centiel shares will be traded for the first time on the SIX Swiss Exchange today under the ticker symbol CNTL. Centiel celebrates the start of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as a public company with the opening bell ceremony at SIX headquarters this morning. Following the completion of the merger with HT5, the registered Centiel shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol CNTL and the ISIN CH0024666528. Filippo Marbach, co-founder and Board member of Centiel, commented: "Today is a special day for Centiel and all our stakeholders. Being a listed company will increase our flexibility, public profile and visibility, enabling us to scale our technologies more quickly and tap into new markets." Gerardo Lecuona, co-founder, Board member and CEO of Centiel, said: "UPS solutions to protect critical applications are becoming increasingly important, driven by digitization, artificial intelligence, and data centers. We look forward to demonstrating that Centiel is well positioned to benefit from these megatrends. Today's listing on SIX Swiss Exchange is a pivotal milestone that positions Centiel for its next phase of growth." Gregor Greber, Board member of Centiel and former Board member and CEO of HT5, added: "With today's listing of Centiel, HT5 has achieved its goal of bringing a hidden champion to the public market. We take this opportunity to thank the shareholders of HT5 for their loyalty and trust. At the same time, we welcome the new investors who have also supported the transaction and share Centiel's ambition to help secure a more resilient and sustainable energy future."

For further information, please visit: www.centiel.com . Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com About Centiel SA

Centiel is a Switzerland-based technology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies power protection solutions for critical infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems designed to support operational continuity and energy efficiency. The company builds on engineering expertise in transformer-less and modular UPS technologies. Centiel operates through a network of subsidiaries and channel partners to serve customers in various international markets. Centiel (CNTL) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.centiel.com . Legal Disclaimer This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. This publication constitutes neither a prospectus or similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Centiel AG or of any other company. The securities have already been sold and listed. This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), the UK Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs"). Any placements of the Securities to persons in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the POATRs (as applicable), as implemented in member states of the EEA or the UK, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the placements in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like 'believe', 'assume', 'expect', 'forecast', 'project', 'may', 'could', 'might', 'will' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Centiel AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Centiel AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.



End of Media Release

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