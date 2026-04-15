

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 113.54 against the yen, a 5-day high of 1.6512 against the euro and a 5-year high of 0.9837 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.21, 1.6551 and 0.9814, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7145 and 1.2091 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.7129 and 1.2077, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.99 against the loonie, 0.72 against the greenback and 1.22 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News