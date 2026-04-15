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WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
150 Leser
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Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

DJ Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 
15-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 April 2026 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
Director/PDMR Transaction 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, advises that David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, 
purchased on 14 April 2026 a total of 175,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2 pence per share ("Ordinary Shares"). 
 
Following the share purchase, David Izett and persons closely associated hold a combined total of 180,000 Ordinary 
Shares, equivalent to 0.47% of the Company's issued share capital. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) 
 
Ross Andrews 
 
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk 
 
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 
 
Tomas Klaassen 
 
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk 

About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them. 
 
1        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated   

a)       Name   
                                 David Izett  
          
 
2        Reason for the notification   

a)       Position/status   
                                 PDMR, Chairman 
          
 
b)       Initial notification /Amendment   
                                 Initial notification  
          
 
3        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor   

a)       Name   
                                 Zentra Group Plc 
          
 
b)       LEI   
                                 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23  
          
 
4        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted   

       Description of the financial instrument, type of      Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company  
       instrument   
 
 
a)                                       

       Identification code   
 
 
                                     GB00BLF79495  

b)       Nature of the transaction   
                                 Purchase of Ordinary Shares  
          
 
                                      Price     Volume  
c)   
 
                                   GBP0.02     175,000

Aggregated information

175,000

- Aggregated volume

d)

GBP0.02

- Price

GBP3,500

- Total

e) Date of the transaction

14 April 2026

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - Aquis (ARAM

Segment)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 423924 
EQS News ID:  2308344 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2308344&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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