DJ Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 15-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 April 2026 ZENTRA GROUP PLC Director/PDMR Transaction Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, advises that David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, purchased on 14 April 2026 a total of 175,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2 pence per share ("Ordinary Shares"). Following the share purchase, David Izett and persons closely associated hold a combined total of 180,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.47% of the Company's issued share capital. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Izett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zentra Group Plc b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company instrument a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price Volume c) GBP0.02 175,000

Aggregated information

175,000

- Aggregated volume

d)

GBP0.02

- Price

GBP3,500

- Total

e) Date of the transaction

14 April 2026

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - Aquis (ARAM

Segment)

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ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: DSH TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 423924 EQS News ID: 2308344 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 15, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)