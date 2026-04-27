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WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Dow Jones News
27.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Zentra Group plc: Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update

DJ Zentra Group plc: Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update 
27-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 April 2026 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, announces that Jason Upton, a director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board 
of GKU Holdings (UK) Limited ("GKU"). 
 
As announced on 17 March 2026, the Company's previous majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited, 
transferred its entire shareholding in Zentra to GKU, a new intermediate holding company, with no change in the 
interest or ultimate beneficial ownership. On 18 March 2026, the Company announced that it had entered into a new 
Relationship Agreement to ensure that it continues to operate independently of GKU. 
 
In line with the Company's established governance practices, Jason will not participate in discussions or decisions of 
the Board of Zentra where there are actual, or perceived, conflicts of interest, having regard to his position at GKU. 
 
The Board of Zentra remains satisfied that, with the safeguards set out in the Relationship Agreement and the 
procedures described above, the Company continues to operate independently of GKU. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) 
 
Ross Andrews 
 
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk 
 
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 
 
Tomas Klaassen 
 
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk 

About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 425068 
EQS News ID:  2314978 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2314978&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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