

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback fell to a multi-week low of 0.7790 against the franc and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.1811 against the euro.



The greenback dropped to near a 2-month low of 1.3590 against the pound and a 5-day low of 158.60 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding support around 0.76 against the franc, 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound and 150.00 against the yen.



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