

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial PLC (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L), a commercial pest control services provider, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Therese Esperdy as chair of the board with effect from September 1. She will join the board as a non-executive director and chair-designate on July 1.



Esperdy will succeed Richard Solomons, who, as announced earlier, will retire as chair.



Esperdy is currently the non-executive chair of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L, ITB.DE, IMB.L), a role from which she will retire following their November 2026 board meeting.



She is also the senior independent director designate of Smith & Nephew PLC and a non-executive director of Moody's Corporation.



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