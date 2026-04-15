Delta Electronics: Delta to Showcase AI-Driven Smart Manufacturing, Advanced EV Charging and Industrial Power Solutions at Hannover Messe 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, will showcase its latest solutions for AI-driven manufacturing and digital twins, industrial power, clean mobility, and sustainable energy at Hannover Messe2026 (Hall 13, Stand C02). Under the theme "Delta Sustainable Factory," the Company will demonstrate how the integration of smart automation, digital twin technology, and high-efficiency power solutions helps enable intelligent manufacturing, electrified mobility, and energy-efficient industrial operations. Key highlights include a live AI-enabled production demonstration, the launch of the new Chameleon Series industrial power supplies, and the C-Series All-In-One Energy Storage Solution.

Intelligent Automation, Seamless Integration

A key highlight of Delta's Smart Factory is the cyber-physical integrated demonstration that seamlessly integrates advanced PCB insertion systems. Another featured showcase on efficient, flexible production is the innovative collaborative robot applications, including an advanced palletizing system powered by the DC16 cobot for seamless end-of-line automation. Furthermore, the exhibition will feature the Compact Multi-Drive MX300 Series. Designed to deliver greater flexibility and space efficiency in modern facilities, its modular multi-axis architecture allows users to perfectly configure drive setups according to specific application requirements.

Launch of Chameleon Series Industrial Power Supplies

Delta will officially introduce the Chameleon Series, a rugged industrial AC/DC power supply with rated output voltage of 48V designed for reliable performance in demanding environments.

With high power density and fan-less operation, the Chameleon platform is engineered for industrial applications exposed to dust, humidity, and other adverse conditions. The 1,000 W power supply delivers efficiency of up to 95% and operates across a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +85 °C, ensuring stable power delivery in challenging industrial conditions. The platform also supports digital output adjustment, PMBus communication, and integrated status signaling, enabling seamless system integration and advanced monitoring capabilities while supporting predictive maintenance strategies.

Charging-Centric and Energy Infrastructure Solutions for Commercial & Industrial Applications

In the energy infrastructure segment, Delta will showcase its charging-centric clean mobility and energy infrastructure solutions, combining EV charging, energy storage and energy management system to support scalable and efficient charging infrastructure for commercial and industrial applications.

The portfolio includes high-power EV charging systems such as the UFC 500 DC fast charger. Built for heavy-duty charging and fleet operations, the UFC 500 combines high throughput with ultra-fast performance. It is complemented by the C-Series All-In-One Energy Storage Solution, it effectively meets high-power commercial demands even in grid-constrained environments.

The C-Series integrates battery packs, a Power Conditioning System (PCS), a liquid cooling system and a unit controller within a single cabinet, offering 125 kW / 261 kWh capacity with only 1.42 m2 footprint. The system supports MW-scale deployments with a modular design that ensures ease of transportation and installation. In combination with Delta's energy management capabilities, the solutions support applications such as peak shaving, load balancing and energy shifting, enabling charging operators to improve infrastructure utilization and maintain power stability.

Enabling Intelligent and Sustainable Industries

Through its exhibition across Smart Manufacturing, Clean Mobility and Sustainable Energy, Delta demonstrates how intelligent automation, advanced power electronics and smart mobility solutions can be seamlessly integrated to address the dual challenges of digitalization and decarbonization. From AI-enabled robotics and digital twin-driven production optimization to modular industrial power systems, energy storage solutions, and high-power EV charging infrastructure, Delta presents a comprehensive portfolio designed to support resilient, energy-efficient and future-ready industrial operations worldwide.

By combining advanced manufacturing technologies with energy-efficient power solutions, electrified intralogistics infrastructure, and smart mobility systems, Delta continues to support industries in accelerating digital transformation while advancing the global transition toward sustainable energy systems.

Delta will exhibit at Hannover Messe 2026 from 20 to 24 April in Hall 13, Stand C02.

For more information, please visit: https://www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/landing/hannover-Messe-2026

About Delta

Delta is a leading global supplier of switched-mode power supplies and thermal management products. Founded in 1971, Delta is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under stock code 2308. Delta offers an extensive portfolio of IoT-based intelligent energy-saving systems and solutions in industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and displays. The company's goal is to promote sustainable cities and smart production.

As a globally respected company with a mission to "provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow", Delta leverages its core expertise in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG (environmental, social, governance) integrated business model to address key environmental issues such as climate change. Delta serves its customers through its sales offices, R&D centers, and manufacturing facilities in nearly 200 locations on 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognitions for economic achievement, innovative technologies and ESG commitment. Since 2011, Delta has been listed in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won the CDP with a double A list three times for its significant contribution to climate change and water security and has been recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader for eight consecutive years for the continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For more information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

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