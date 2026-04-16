Delta Electronics (Americas): Delta Electronics' Americas Operations Achieve 100% Renewable Electricity Milestone Five Years Ahead of its Global RE100 Goal

FREMONT, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced a significant sustainability milestone toward its global RE100 commitment, with its operations in the Americas region achieving 100% renewable electricity sources. The achievement, which spans manufacturing facilities, R&D centers, and sales offices across North America and South America, helped propel Delta to power 91.1% of its global operations with renewable electricity sources in 2025-a remarkable accomplishment 4 years into the commitment.

Austin Tseng, President of Delta Electronics (Americas), highlighted, "Achieving 100% renewable electricity in the Americas five years ahead of our global RE100 target reflects both our long-term sustainability commitment and our ability to execute with speed and discipline. By advancing Delta's RE100 roadmap, we are also demonstrating how regional leadership can accelerate meaningful climate action. We will continue to build on this progress by driving measurable decarbonization across our operations."

Delta's RE100 achievement in the Americas was made possible through a diversified sourcing strategy tailored to local energy structures and constraints. The balanced renewable energy portfolio includes utility-based green energy programs (GEPs), long-term green power purchase agreements (PPAs), on-site solar PV and energy storage installations featuring Delta's high-efficiency solar PV inverters and lithium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS), and certified renewable energy certificates (RECs). The Company's full renewable coverage converges with its operational flexibility, supporting business growth and dynamic energy requirements.

In select markets, Delta participates in utility-based green energy programs (GEPs), which provide renewable electricity directly through regulated green tariff structures. These programs contributed about 33% of the region's renewable sourcing in 2025 and are expected to increase to more than 50% by 2027. Through GEP participation across 6 facilities, Delta sources approximately 15 million kWh of renewable electricity annually, aligning renewable procurement with local regulatory frameworks while supporting grid-level renewable integration.

Long-term renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs) are expected to provide approximately 20% of the region's annual renewable sourcing in the second half of 2026. A flagship PPA project in Mexico is central to this strategy, under which Delta has contracted approximately 6.5 million kWh per year of solar generation for a 3-year term to support regional operations while contributing to long-term renewable capacity expansion in the local market.

Delta also continues to expand on-site renewable generation. Key installations include the 1.12MW rooftop and carport solar PV system at Delta Americas' LEED Zero Energy-certified HQs green building in Fremont, California, along with similar systems at Delta Intelligent Building Technology's manufacturing facility in Oakland, New Jersey, and Delta's automotive solutions facility in Detroit, Michigan. To ensure full coverage across geographically diverse operations, Delta uses certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) where needed to match remaining electricity consumption. Looking ahead, Delta will continue optimizing this renewable electricity mix in favor of GEPs, PPAs, and on-site energy systems.

This diversified sourcing framework reflects Delta's broader sustainability strategy by integrating renewable procurement with energy-efficiency improvements, internal carbon pricing (ICP), and green-building initiatives. Together, these efforts reinforce Delta's commitment to advancing its RE100 roadmap across the Americas and beyond.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries.

Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)