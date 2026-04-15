Flerie AB: Flerie AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2026

The period in brief

Net asset value was SEK 3,670 million (3,947) and net asset value per share was SEK 41.90 (50.56 at 31 March 2025). Change in net asset value per share in the quarter was -3.9 per cent (-6.0).

Total fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK 2,899 million (2,874). Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies in the quarter was SEK -43 million (-197), equivalent to -1.7 per cent (-2.5).

Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -61 million (-251).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.78 (-3.22).

Significant events during the quarter

Flerie carried out a directed issue of SEK 76 million.

The merger between Flerie and Lipum was completed.

The AGM decided to terminate the share redemption programme from 2027 and to conduct a bonus issue where 7 existing shares shall entitle the holder to 1 bonus share.

Within the framework of Flerie's share redemption programme, 9,571,328 shares out of a total of 4,380,078 eligible shares were submitted for redemption. Shareholders were thus able to redeem 45% of the submitted shares.

Nanologica acquired Ardena Södertälje AB.

Microbiotica reported positive Phase 1b data for MB310 in patients with ulcerative colitis.

Xspray Pharma appointed Blake Leitch as CEO and re-submitted its FDA application for Dasynoc®.

A consortium led by Lipum was awarded a grant of EUR 8 million from Horizon Europe.

Flerie will host a live presentation today, Wednesday April 15, at 11:00 CEST. The call will be hosted by Ted Fjällman (CEO) and Cecilia Stureborg von Schéele (CFO). The presentation will be held in English and include a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast please register via the link below. Please note that it may take a few minutes to receive the confirmation e-mail with the Teams link following registration.

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/ea70e333-5a2c-4de4-bc53-b85b569db1ea@8a6f565d-42e1-4b27-93d3-51ae5cf1e4a2

The presentation will be available after the webcast at www.flerie.com.

For more information:

Ted Fjällman, CEO

Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com