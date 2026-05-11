Flerie AB: Flerie's majority owner waives share allocation - other owners' stake in the company increases by approximately 15.5 per cent

In connection with the termination of Flerie's redemption scheme, the Annual General Meeting resolved to carry out a bonus issue. The company's largest shareholder, Thomas Eldered, has undertaken to return all shares allocated to him in the issue for cancellation, without compensation. This means that other shareholders' ownership stake will increase by approximately 15.5 per cent.

The Annual General Meeting of Flerie AB (publ) resolved, in connection with the removal of the company's redemption scheme, to carry out a bonus issue through the issuance of new ordinary shares. The bonus issue will be carried out at a ratio of 1:7, meaning that each shareholder will receive one (1) new ordinary share for every seven (7) existing ordinary shares held on the record date, 18 May 2026. The new shares will be issued free of charge. The last day of trading in the share with the right to receive an allocation in the bonus issue is 13 May 2026.

The company's largest shareholder, Thomas Eldered, has undertaken to return, without compensation, all ordinary shares allotted to him through the bonus issue to the company for cancellation. As a result, other shareholders' ownership stake in Flerie will increase by approximately 15.5 per cent following completion of the bonus issue. At the same time, the measure will increase the number of shares in the market, which is expected to contribute to improved liquidity.

For more information:

Ted Fjällman, CEO

Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com