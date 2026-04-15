

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Helvetia Baloise Holding AG (HELNF) on Monday said Helvetia reported higher net income for the full year, supported by strong underlying business performance and favourable market conditions.



Helvetia net income rose to CHF 574.7 million from CHF 502.4 million a year earlier. Excluding one-off items, underlying earnings increased 19.8% to CHF 633.4 million from CHF 528.6 million, reflecting continued operational strength.



The results primarily reflect Helvetia's standalone performance, as the merger with Baloise Holding AG, completed towards the end of 2025, is currently only reflected in the balance sheet and not yet in the income statement.



Baloise reported standalone shareholder profit of CHF 409.6 million, compared with CHF 384.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted for merger-related one-off impacts, profit would have been CHF 570.6 million.



The board plans to propose a dividend of CHF 7.70 per share for 2025, representing a total payout of CHF 765.5 million, up 5.4% from the combined payout of both companies in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the combined group unveiled its new 'Shared Momentum' strategy, targeting annual underlying earnings per share growth of 10% to 12% and a return on adjusted equity of 16% to 18% between 2026 and 2028, alongside cumulative dividends of more than CHF 2.8 billion over the period.



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