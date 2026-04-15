Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc EUR Guaranteed Subordinated Fixed Rate Notes 11NC10 due 2037

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

April 15, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc

EUR Guaranteed Subordinated Fixed Rate Notes 11NC10 due 2037

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc Guarantor (if any): Swiss Re Ltd Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark Description: EUR 11NC10 Tier 2 Notes due April 2037 Offer price: Tbc Other offer terms: DIP documentation, Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA Nordea Bank Abp Societe General SA UBS AG London Branch Stabilisation period expected to start on: April 15, 2026 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END