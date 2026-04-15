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WKN: A3EUTE | ISIN: US89686D3035 | Ticker-Symbol: TVA0
NASDAQ
14.04.26 | 22:00
2,670 US-Dollar
-0,37 % -0,010
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 10:34 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Scheduled for May 5, 2026; Webcast Scheduled for May 6, 2026

trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Scheduled for May 5, 2026; Webcast Scheduled for May 6, 2026

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - April 15, 2026 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter for the period ended March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 after market close. On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EST. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform and one of the most recognized travel brands in the world. When price savvy travelers are searching for a hotel, we want trivago to be the obvious choice. We aim to help travelers find the best place to stay and the best time to go. trivago aims to enable them to book with confidence, saving travelers valuable time and money. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we seek to personalize and simplify the hotel search experience for millions of travelers every month. We provide access to more than 7.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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